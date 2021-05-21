Namibia: Shikongo's Widow Remembers Caring, Generous Husband

SARA Shikongo, the widow of former Windhoek mayor Matheus Kristof Shikongo, has described her late husband as a "caring and generous man who loved people and always loved bringing people together".

Speaking at a memorial service in Windhoek's Ludwigsdorf suburb on Wednesday, she said she has not only lost a husband, but also a friend.

The politician and businessman died at the age of 71 last Thursday.

Shikongo was the mayor of Windhoek in 1993 and again from 2000 to 2010.

He helped establish the Namibian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) and served on the boards of several companies, among them NamPower, MetLife Namibia and BankWindhoek.

Shikongo was born on 26 June 1950 at Ondangwa in Ovamboland (today the Oshana region).

He completed his school career at Ongwediva High School and went first into trading, and then banking, insurance and entertainment.

He also owned a farm near Tsumeb.

Shikongo worked for Metropolitan Life from 1985 to 1991, where he eventually became a branch manager.

Bereaved family, friends, colleagues and leaders came to pay their respects to the former mayor on Wednesday.

Shikongo's wife and daughters shared their cherished memories with The Namibian.

FAMILY MAN

"It is very painful and difficult to accept, I did not expect him to leave so soon," Sara says.

She describes her late husband as a people's person.

"Going shopping with him was never an easy task as he would stop and greet people and have a conversation . . . he loves people and would often gather family and friends at our home on weekends," she says.

"One thing I have learnt from my husband is that we always have to share - even if it is only a little. He said sharing and giving are important. I met him in 1973 in Windhoek, at Katutura, and we tied he knot in 1976. It took some time, because it was not love at first sight - we were friends first," Sara says.

She says her late husband was a strict father when it was needed, and very dedicated to his work.

Sara extended her gratitude to family and friends for their support.

Ester Shikongo, the former mayor's eldest daughter, says the death of her father came as a shock.

"Just two weeks ago my father and I were planning to meet in the north, but there was a delay since I fell ill and could not make it there on time," she says.

"I wish I were there with him during his last moments. During his last call he said: 'Do not take long to come', but we could not make it in time. This is heartbreaking," Ester says.

"My father has always been always there for us. We never lacked anything. He showered us with lots of love and spoiled us with gifts," she says.

Johanna Shikongo, the youngest daughter, says she was busy attending to her father's business meetings on his behalf in Windhoek when he died.

"My father was a man who put his family above anything, and a man who loved and respected his wife dearly" she says.

"He was a provider and a great mentor, who would always encourage us to do our best and used to address us as 'mamma', saying 'do not worry, mamma'. If he ever had to call you by your name, you had to know you were in trouble, and a great disciplinary hearing would follow," Ester says.

Shikongo is survived by his wife, four children, and seven grandchildren.

The current mayor of Windhoek, Job Amupanda, took to social media recently to pay tribute to the former mayor.

"Tate Mathew Shikongo, the longest-serving mayor of Windhoek, came to visit and spoke to me as a son - the only former mayor who visited us. We spoke for hours and hours. I learned a lot from him. He wished us well and let us into many happenings in his time. He invited me and we were to meet at his farm for more mentoring," Amupanda posted.

The funeral details will be announced in due course.