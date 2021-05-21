Namibia: State Assets Register Could Lower Debt-Servicing Bill

The lack of an up-to-date Namibian government assets register is one reason investors will continue asking for high interest rates when they lend to the state.

It is also the reason credit rating agencies will continue to downgrade the country's creditworthiness because assessments are made largely on how the economy is expected to perform - and never on the potential of the country's balance sheet.

This statement is drawn from a recent report on the International Monetary Fund's public finance management blog titled: 'Why public assets are key to debt sustainability: a moral goal'.

The authors, Ian Ball, Dag Detter, Yannis Manuelides and Wang Yan, argue that not much attention has been paid to explaining how any increase in government debt is accompanied by government asset accumulation and hence increases the government's net worth.

Both assets and liabilities (debt) are important for decision makers and the state assets should always be considered, the authors say. They add that focusing mainly on debt rather than net worth (as would be the case of a public sector balance sheet), not only fails to measure debt sustainability accurately, "it is also misleading and has an anti-investment bias".

"Perhaps it is time markets and rating agencies look more kindly on the increase in public debt if there are productive assets on the other side of the balance sheet," note the authors, adding that when governments know what they own, they can make better use of the assets.

Globally, the total value of public sector assets is approximately twice an individual country's national domestic output, the blog post reveals. These assets consist of public infrastructure such as bridges, roads and land, buildings, property, plant and equipment, as well as financial assets such as bank deposits and foreign currency reserves.

The authors state that when these assets are professionally managed, they can generate at least 3% of the gross domestic product annually in additional government revenue.

"Comprehensive and relevant numbers are a prerequisite for sound financial management," state the authors.

"For years, the price of inactivity and the absence of imagination in many countries could be discounted. Rethinking how governments view public assets is now a welfare moral goal, as much as one of economic growth," noted the authors.

In the recently launched Harambee Prosperity Plan II, government promised to update the national fixed assets register.

"This time of crisis calls for the most effective use of public assets -- if not now, when?" The authors ask.

Namibia has had its episodes of hundreds misused and underutilised assets, which if put to better use could improve the standing of the country.