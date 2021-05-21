Sudanese Pound Continues to Fall Despite Optimism After Paris Conference

21 May 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The US Dollar rate rose again between Wednesday and Thursday, officially with one Sudanese Pound, while the parallel forex market recorded a raise of two Pounds. Commercial banks in the country can now sell hard currencies to customers for the purpose of importing much needed basic commodities.

According to the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS), the price of the greenback reached SDG409.79 for purchase and SDG412.86 for sale yesterday. On the parallel market, the price reached SDG415, compared to SDG413 on Wednesday.

Forex traders expressed their surprise at the continued rise of the dollar despite the successful outcomes of the Paris Conference earlier this week, where Sudan's huge debt arrears were cleared, paving the way for Sudan's re-entry into the international financial community.

New electronic system

The CBoS sent a circular to all banks in Sudan on Thursday, regulating the foreign exchange in the country, about three months after the Ministry of Finance introduced a managed currency float on February 21. The official US Dollar price jumped from SDG55 to SDG375, which was nearly the rate of the parallel market.

In a press release, the bank explained that the move is intended to create stability for the Sudanese Pound. "The decision of the Central Bank of Sudan to hold foreign exchange auctions is a preliminary step for more intervention," the bank said.

"This will soon be followed by the launch of a tight electronic system. This will enable all those dealing with hard currencies to trade with ease and transparency. It will open the current stalemate at the forex market and combat speculation and other harmful operations".

Inflation

The Al Bashir regime (1989-2019) has left the country with a collapsing economy and a shocking lack of hard currency needed for the import of basic consumer goods. Inflation is soaring and the Sudanese Pound continues to fall, despite the levelling of the official forex rates with those at the parallel market in February.

The government of Hamdok has taken tough measures such as subsidy cuts and introduced a managed currency float to qualify for an IMF debt relief programme. These unpopular measures were necessary to move towards debt relief by the end of the year, the PM said.

Earlier this month, the Council of Ministers approved the establishment of a gold stock market and an agricultural crops stock market.

Radio Dabanga reported on Wednesday that the official inflation rate for April was 363 per cent, a raise of 14 per cent compared to 341.78 per cent for the month of March.

According to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET), most areas of Sudan will face acute food insecurity this year. A study of Sudan's National Council for Child Welfare last year revealed that one in three Sudanese children is stunted because of malnutrition.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.