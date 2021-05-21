Nigeria: IGP Alerts Abuja, Plateau CPs of Planned Terrorist Attacks

21 May 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

The inspector-general of police, acting IGP Usman Baba, has alerted the Federal Capital Territory and Plateau State commissioners of police of planned attacks by Boko Haram terrorists.

According to a circular sighted by LEADERSHIP, dated on May 19, 2021, with reference number TB: 0900/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.TI/47 titled 'Terror Elements to Expand Frontiers of Attack' and addressed to the two commissioners of police, the IGP directed the commissioners to review their security architecture and beef up security around government facilities particularly in Abuja and Jos.

However, the police spokesperson, CP Frank Mba, would not speak on the circular as it was not meant for the public.

The circular signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP, acting CP Idowu Owohunwa, also stated that the intelligence report revealed that terrorists are planning to attack other major cities not mentioned, in addition to Abuja and Jos, Plateau State.

Part of the circular reads: "Intelligence report at the disposal of the inspector-general of police has uncovered plans by Boko Haram terrorists to attack major cities in the country, particularly in Jos, Plateau and the FCT, Abuja.

"The proposed attacks would be coordinated by the duo of Muhammad Sani, a Boko Haram commander, domiciled in Sambisa Forest and his deputy, Suleiman, hibernating around Lawan Musa Zango, Gashua, Yobe State.

"In light of the above, it is the directive of the Inspector-General of Police that you review your security architecture across all critical government infrastructures and police facilities in your jurisdiction with a view to checkmating the dastardly plans of this marauding terrorists.

"Accept the assurances of my warmest regards, please."

