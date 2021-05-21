Nigeria: ISIS Won't Get $7m Bounty Placed On Shekau, Says U.S.

21 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The US State Department has said the Islamic State in West Africa Province will not get the $7 million bounty it placed on Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram sect.

Responding to reports on the death of the terrorist leader, the State Department said the bounty is not meant for a group under ISIS.

"News reports today indicate that Boko Haram terrorist Abubakar Shekau blew himself up in a confrontation with ISIS affiliates. Hey, ISIS guys. To clarify: no - you are not eligible for the reward for information on his identity or location. That's not how the program works," the US State Department for justice tweeted.

For more info on the reward: https://t.co/YQUvBieMd2 https://t.co/TiuAZ3CCDt

-- Rewards for Justice (@RFJ_USA) May 20, 2021

On June 21, 2012, the U.S. Department of State designated Shekau a Specially Designated Global Terrorist under Executive Order 13224.

One year later, a $7 million bounty was placed on him.

"Abubakar Shekau is the leader of Jama'atu Ahl as-Sunnah il-Da'awati wal-Jihad, more commonly known as Boko Haram. Boko Haram, which means "Western education is forbidden," is a Nigeria-based terrorist organization that seeks to overthrow the current Nigerian government and replace it with a regime based on Islamic law. The group has existed in various forms since the late 1990s. There are reported communications, training, and weapons links between Boko Haram, al-Qaida in the Lands of the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), al-Shabaab, and al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, which may strengthen Boko Haram's capacity to conduct terrorist attacks," read the statement Rewards for Justice issued when a bounty was placed on Shekau.

In this story, Daily Trust detailed how Libya-trained ISWAP fighters conquered Shekau.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

