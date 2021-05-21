Kenyatta, Odinga to Take Trip on Revamped Railway

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Raila Odinga are expected to take their maiden train trip to Kisumu from Naivasha next week for the official launch of the revamped metre gauge line.

According to sources, upon reaching Kisumu, the Head of State and Mr Odinga are expected to open the new railways terminus next to Kisumu Cotton Mills (Kicomi). This is one of the projects he will be unveiling in his five-day tour of the city.

He will also be commissioning the Kisumu Port, the Sh350 million Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, the Lake Basin Development Authority Mall, a ship at the dry dock, the marine school and the Uhuru Business Park that will accommodate over 10, 000 traders.

On May 28, the President will officially open the Mbita Causeway. He will then lead Madaraka Day celebrations, which are to be held at the newly constructed stadium.

On Wednesday, Interior ministry Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho led a delegation from the national celebrations committee to tour the stadium to assess its status before the day. The team noted that the works were on schedule.

Addressing the media after the tour of the facility, Dr Kibicho explained that due to Covid-19 restrictions, only a few people will be allowed inside the stadium.

"Only 3,000 people will be allowed inside the stadium during the event, while 20,000 others will be hosted in two grounds where the event will be streamed live," he said.

The Interior PS was accompanied by Governor Anyang' Nyong'o and other government officials.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

There have been variations in the design of the stadium to accommodate more people with six more terraces added, as well as an extension of the VIP dais.

"Stadiums are not constructed to host such events and ordinarily we would have put a temporary extension to accommodate the presidential party and then withdrawn it. But since we have a big space here, we have decided to place a permanent one that will also help in future events," said Dr Kibicho.

Beehive of activity

For weeks, Kisumu has been a beehive of activity, with roads leading to the Stadium being paved while others are marked.

Already, works on the 63-kilometre Mamboleo-Miwani-Chemelil road, worth Sh4.9 billion, have started. The contractor working on the Kisumu Boys-Mamboleo dual carriage way is also rushing to complete the road, which will be used by the President and other guests on the day.

The roads leading to the stadium have already been tarmacked and street lights erected. The Kisumu State Lodge is also undergoing renovations, including the erection of concrete fences.

The presence of military jets in the county's air space as they practice for the celebrations has been a source of amusement for may.

It is not clear, however, whether the stadium will host the much anticipated match between Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards as promised by President Kenyatta to signify its official opening.