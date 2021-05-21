Kenya: NMS Hires More Staff in City Sprucing Plan

21 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Collins Omulo

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) is hiring more casual labourers under its beautification plan across four regions.

The casual labourers will be engaged through the Environment Directorate to undertake manual jobs aimed at enhancing aesthetic value across four regions in Nairobi.

The four regions include northern, southern, eastern and western.

The northern region include Starehe, Kamkunji, Mathare and Makadara sub counties while the southern region consists of Dagoretti , North- Dagoretti, Dagoretti South , Kibra and Lang'ata sub counties.

Embakasi North, Central, East, West and South are part of the Eastern region while Westlands, Ruaraka, Kasarani and Roysambu will be part of the Western region.

NMS has been carrying out various projects aimed at transforming Nairobi's landscape and architecture with various roads within the city centre being refurbished.

Already, development of an efficient non-motorised transport works are ongoing on Kenyatta Avenue, Wabera and Muindi Mbingu streets where pedestrian walkways and cycle tracks or lanes have been put up. Several roads within the city centre have also been recarpeted.

In a letter from Maureen Njeri, NMS Deputy Director for Environment, the duration of contract will be on a short-term basis, though not specified.

"Previous experience in civil and landscaping works will be an additional advantage and selection will be on first come first served basis," reads the letter in part. The new development comes after a failed attempt by the Major General Mohamed Badi-led administration to have property owners in Nairobi repaint their buildings.

Last year July, NMS announced plans to roll out beautification of the city with focus on building frontages, walkways and green areas.

