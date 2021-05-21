Kenya: Two Shot Dead in Kiamumbi After Kidnapping ACK Pastor

21 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Police on Thursday night shot dead two people and wounded two others and managed to rescue a 57-year-old pastor who had been kidnapped by the armed.

John Dinguri Chege, a pastor at Kabete Anglican Church was hijacked at 8pm by four armed men, as he drove home in his vehicle, a white Nissan Advan.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspects waylaid the clergyman and took control of his vehicle before they drove it towards Kiamumbi, in Kiambu County.

"When police officers got wind of the incident, they immediately pursued the suspects while a separate team laid an ambush along Kamiti Road," said DCI in a statement.

Fierce shootout

Police said that the vehicle was intercepted past Jacaranda estate and when police officers ordered the suspects to surrender but they defied the orders, prompting a fierce shootout that left two of the thugs dead.

"Two other suspects managed to disappear in the dead of the night with gunshot wounds, leaving the badly shaken Church Minister in the safety of our officers," added DCI.

A smith and Wesson pistol loaded with two rounds of 9mm calibre and a knife, were recovered from suspects.

A manhunt for the two suspects who disappeared is currently ongoing.

