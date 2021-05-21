Kenya: Probe Into Disappearance of Businessman Bashir On, Lawmakers Told

21 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Samwel Owino and Mary Wambui

Detectives and the homicide unit of the police have launched investigations into the disappearance of a Somali-American businessman, a parliamentary committee was told yesterday.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Noor Gabow made the disclosure to the National Assembly Security Committee in response to a petition by the family of Mr Bashir Mohammed.

"Mr Gabow says the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is investigating the matter as missing person case and arson since a car was burnt and they are yet to establish if he is dead," a member of the committee told the Nation after a closed-door session.

"The DCI has been to Mialle, where he was last seen."

Mr Mohammed disappeared eight days ago.

Through its lawyer Alibhai Hassan, the family wants the committee chaired by Limuru MP Peter Mwathi to assist it get answers from the Ministry of Interior.

In the two-page petition seen by the Daily Nation, Mr Mohammed's family members want the team to assist them obtain a written communication from the National Police, the DCI and Anti-Terrorism Police Unit on whether Mr Mohammed is in their custody.

They want to know the date, time and place Mr Mohammed was apprehended if indeed he is being held by police.

In addition, the family wants to know where Mr Mohammed is being held, the reasons he is in the custody and details on how his rights have been protected.

"Information on the status of investigations...has not been forthcoming from the local authorities," the petition says.

