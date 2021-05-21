South Africa: A Fruitful Union of Old Citrus Groves

analysis

Rex Union oranges are prized for their unique flavour and history, adding zing to gin and marmalade.

The writer supports Nosh Food Rescue, an NGO that helps Jozi feeding schemes with food "rescued" from the food chain. Please support them here.

It's almost once upon a time, where a fairytale gingerbread house marks the entrance to an enchanted valley. Golden orbs dangle from branches here. Called Lemoenfontein, delightful images of fragrant orange drops lit by playful sunbeams are conjured.

Tucked into a strange corner of the world, we're suddenly no longer in Gauteng but in another province, North West, a mere 146 kilometres from Jozi.

Here is soft straw underfoot and the over-hundred year-old Rex Union trees stand out against the pretty-prettiest, curl-swirled top of Mogale's berg, under a touchable blue sky. When you know that Mogale or Mwali is the queen of heaven and earth in African cosmology, the magic of expectation and experience here is even more intensified. Just be prepared for another potential prince in the piece.

It's a fairy tale experience of 300 over-hundred-year-old, very unusual trees. (Photo: JC van der Berg)

On our Melville neighbourhood WhatsApp group a year ago someone posted the availability of...