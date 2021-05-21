South Africa: Meet the Reids, South Africa's Aga Cardiologists

analysis

It's the beating heart of many a farmhouse kitchen... and South Africa's coal-stove cardiologists won't skip a beat to keep them burning at full steam. Meet the Reids, a family of travelling craftsmen with a generational love for old coal and wood-burning stoves.

The writer supports the Gift of the Givers Foundation's Drought Relief programme.

"Stay as cool as a cucumber... Calm as a Psalm."

If you've met Arthur Reid, you've heard this phrase. Often spoken in reassurance to ease the hearts of AGA, Dover and Jewel owners dreading the demise of their kitchen cornerstones. But, as Arthur will tell you, "There is no end to a coal stove. Once you become used to a coal stove, you can never live without it again...

"For a moment there," he tells us, "the arrival of Eskom looked like the end of these coal-burning stoves. Many people removed the stoves from their homes, eager to replace them with electric ovens."

Oh, how times have changed in recent years...

"The stoves waited...