Ghana: ECG to Undertake 16-Day Load Shedding ... in Greater Accra

21 May 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Malik Sullemana

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will undertake another load shedding, in a bid to carry out an exercise to address power supply challenges in the Greater Accra Region.

The 16-day exercise, which starts from May 27 to June 11, is to enable the completion of the Kasoa Bulk Supply Point (BSP).

Consequently, power outage in the affected areas including Dansoman, Westland, Haatso, Cantoments, Gilden Tulip, Abelempke among others, would start from 6pm-12 midnight each day of the outage, said Mr Kwame Agyemang Budu, the Managing Director of ECG, at a press conference, in Accra, on Thursday.

He said the exercise was necessary because it would enable workers of the company to re-construct GRIDCo's 161 KV transmission lines, before its commissioning.

Mr Budu said that the upcoming activity followed the successful completion of the Pokuase BSP project a few days ago.

The ECG boss said, "we took into consideration the first outage programme and therefore previously affected customers are not part of this schedule."

The Kasoa BSP was sponsored by the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) under the auspices of the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) is the 161kv which connects Winneba-Mallam transmission lines.

The areas to be affected were categorised into three groups and include Cantoments, Golden Tulip, Alliance Francaise, Osu RE, Abepemkpe, Awudome, Kaneshie Market, Sampa Valley, Tetegu, Banana Inn, Abease Gbawe Top base, Mataheko, Glefe, Akuko Photo, Wesley Grammar, Teshie Maamli, Teshie Composite Plant and Agblezaa.

The others are Yomo Specs, Labadi, Nanakrom, Marteytsuru, Airport Hills, Maxmart, Otanor, Zoomlion and Ashale Botwe Old Town.

The areas in group "B" were Nima, Tesano, Dzorwulu, Roman Ridge, Airport Residential, Bubiashie, Dansoman SSNIT Flats, Ayigbe Town Bulemi, Agape, Gbegbeyisee, Ageegee, West Hills Mall, Sunda Factory and Kokrobite.

Others were Bortianor, Westland, Haatso, Greda Estates, Kisseiman, Obideden, Regimmanuel Estates, Tse-Addoman, Legon Hills and Little Roses.

In the third group, areas to be affected include Kotobabi, Abavana, Mamobi, Pig Farm, Cable and Wireless, Bubiashie, North Kaneshie, El Wak Barracks, Cantoments Post Office, Trinity House, Aplaku, Dansoman Control Market, Weija Old Barrier, Russia, Sukura, Osofo Dadzie, Gbawe, Oblogo and Djaman.

Others were Manet Gardens, Frimpongmaa Estates, Sraha, East Legon, Ajorrman, Airport Residential Area, Teshie Tebibiano, Sraha, La Beach Hotel, La Palm Beach Hotel, Kantamanto, Oshiyie and Achimota.

