Ghana: Bilal Junaid Reveals the Secret to Making It Big in the Age of Digitization

21 May 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The technology world is increasing and expanding quicker than ever. With more and more entrepreneurs creating their own solo businesses and working from anywhere in the world, there are also more aspiring businessmen and women in the world of tech than ever before. For aspiring tech entrepreneurs, Bilal Junaid shares some expert tips to bring your business to the next level.

Bilal Junaid started his career as a software engineer. After graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Mechatronics Engineering in 2014 and working at top tech companies like Amazon, Bilal went on to fund his own venture capital fund.

Bilal has always been on the top of his game, graduating at the top of his engineering class at the University of Waterloo. He took this passion and drive with him into his career and has seen great success.

The tech entrepreneur believes that to be successful as an aspiring tech entrepreneur, you not only need to believe in yourself but also be active in the industry. You need to stand out and put a lot of time and energy into your ideas to make them become a reality.

Although Bilal is from a middle-class family and has had a fortunate life, he is the first within his family to build his own business. He dedicated himself to the process and believed in himself because he knew he wanted to live a nomadic lifestyle as a tech enthusiast.

Bilal loves to live and work from wherever in the world, which is more than possible for aspiring tech entrepreneurs. Bilal wants to tell all aspiring tech businessmen and women that to be successful in the tech space, you need to hustle hard.

