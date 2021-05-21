Ghana: Traderin Court Forallegedly Defrauding Businesswoman of Ghc100, 152

21 May 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raissa Sambou

A trader, Ibrahim Salifu, has been put before an Accra Circuit Court, for allegedly defrauding a businesswoman of GHc100, 152.00.

The complainant, Madam Salma Alhassan, a Ghanaian based in Dubai and Saudi Arabia, respectively, was said to have shipped 285 bags of rice valued at GHc100,152.00 toSalifuto sell and return the proceeds to her, but accused after taking delivery of the goods,failed to transfer the proceeds as agreed.

Salifuhas been charged with fraudulent breach of trust and the case adjourned to May 26 by the court presided over by Priscilla DapaahMireku.

Presenting the facts of the case to the court, Chief Inspector John Gohono said in 2018, the complainant exported rice from Dubai to Ghana, and entrusted the goods to accused, who is a resident of Nima, to sell and transfer the proceeds to her.

The accused delivered the service as expected and this made the complainant have trust in him.

Chief InspGohoho said the same year, Ibrahim, who had shown good traits to the complainant, with the intent to commit crime, called the complainant who was in Dubai and lied to her that there was shortage of a brand of rice, known as Baba Noor, in Ghana.

Prosecution saidaccused convinced victim to ship the same brand of rice to him to sell, as there was already high demand for it on the Ghanaian market

"The accused made the complainant to ship 285 bags of the Baba Noor brand rice at the cost of GHC100, 152.00, to sell and send back the money.

However, Ibrahim, after receiving the consignment together with documents,he sold the rice but failed to send the proceeds to Madam Salma and also stopped answering her calls, Chief InspGohono said.

According to prosecution, the complainant came to Ghana in efforts to trace accused, but all her attempts failed, and she reported the case to the Accra Central Police.

He said when accused was arrested, he admitted to having received the bags of rice on October 9, 2018, from the complainant in his caution statement.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.