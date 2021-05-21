Ghana: FA Cup - Tricky Tests for Hearts, Kotoko

21 May 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Record holders of the MTN FA Cup, Accra Hearts of Oak will play fellow Premier League campaigners Liberty Professionals in the round of 64 at the Accra Sports Stadium on May 29.

At yesterday's draw of the competition, defendingchampions Asante Kotoko will open their title defense against Division One League (DOL) campaigners' Bekwai Youth FC at Bekwai.

Three-time FA Cup champions Accra Great Olympics will come up against Charity Stars FC while Medeama SC face 1982 champions Sekondi Eleven Wise.

Aduana Stars and Techiman Eleven wonders will battle it out in a Bono regional derby with King Faisal taking on Ashantigold.

Below are the full fixtures:

Tema Youth FC vs Inter Allies FC

Accra City Stars FC vs Third World FC

Legon Cities vs Uncle T FC

Attram De Visser vs Mighty Jets FC

Unistar Academy vs Windy Professionals

Vipers vs Star Madrid

Skyy FC vs Ebusua Dwarfs

Elmina Sharks vs Metro Stars FC

Aboi Young Stars vs Samartex

Hasaacas vs Karela United FC

WAFA FC vs Akatsi Allstars FC

Hearts of Lions FC vs Bebeto FC

Okyeman Planners vs Young Wise FC

Kade United FC vs Okwawu United

Phar Rangers vs Dreams FC

Kintampo Top Talents FC vs Mighty Royals FC

Kato Freedom Fighters vs Bechem United

Kenyasi New Dreams FC vs Sunyani Reformers

Young Apostles FC vs Techiman City/Unity FC

Berekum Chelsea vs Bofoakwa Tano FC

Wassaman FC vs Asokwa Deportivo

River Plate Athletic Club vs Thunderbolt FC

Kintampo FC vs Bolga Soccer Masters

Real 24 hours FC vs Steadfast FC

Paga Crocodiles vs Sombo Freedom Stars

RTU vs Tamale City

