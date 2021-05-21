Ghana: FA Cup - Tricky Tests for Hearts, Kotoko

Record holders of the MTN FA Cup, Accra Hearts of Oak will play fellow Premier League campaigners Liberty Professionals in the round of 64 at the Accra Sports Stadium on May 29.
At yesterday's draw of the competition, defendingchampions Asante Kotoko will open their title defense against Division One League (DOL) campaigners' Bekwai Youth FC at Bekwai.
Three-time FA Cup champions Accra Great Olympics will come up against Charity Stars FC while Medeama SC face 1982 champions Sekondi Eleven Wise.
Aduana Stars and Techiman Eleven wonders will battle it out in a Bono regional derby with King Faisal taking on Ashantigold.
Below are the full fixtures:
Tema Youth FC vs Inter Allies FC
Accra City Stars FC vs Third World FC
Legon Cities vs Uncle T FC
Attram De Visser vs Mighty Jets FC
Unistar Academy vs Windy Professionals
Vipers vs Star Madrid
Skyy FC vs Ebusua Dwarfs
Elmina Sharks vs Metro Stars FC
Aboi Young Stars vs Samartex
Hasaacas vs Karela United FC
WAFA FC vs Akatsi Allstars FC
Hearts of Lions FC vs Bebeto FC
Okyeman Planners vs Young Wise FC
Kade United FC vs Okwawu United
Phar Rangers vs Dreams FC
Kintampo Top Talents FC vs Mighty Royals FC
Kato Freedom Fighters vs Bechem United
Kenyasi New Dreams FC vs Sunyani Reformers
Young Apostles FC vs Techiman City/Unity FC
Berekum Chelsea vs Bofoakwa Tano FC
Wassaman FC vs Asokwa Deportivo
River Plate Athletic Club vs Thunderbolt FC
Kintampo FC vs Bolga Soccer Masters
Real 24 hours FC vs Steadfast FC
Paga Crocodiles vs Sombo Freedom Stars
RTU vs Tamale City