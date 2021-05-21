Ghana: Woman Inflicts Wounds On Victim

The police have mounted a search for the arrest of a woman, who allegedly inflicted wounds on the face of a 22-year-old woman, at Tantra Hills, in Accra, on Tuesday.

Maame Nyarkoa, the suspect, who is said to be on the run, was reported to have caused harm to the victim and bolted.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday.

She said the victim's mother, Grace Boateng, lodged a complaint at the Mile ' 7' Police Station, in Accra, that Maame Nyarkoa had inflicted wounds on her daughter, Priscilla Konya's face with a mosquito coil stand.

The Police PRO said the police went to the Anija Hospital and found the victim, at a ward responding to treatment, and a statement was taken from her.

She said the victim told the police that the suspect accused her of going out with her boyfriend.

DSP Tenge appealed to the public to provide information for the arrest of the suspect, and gave the assurance that information or tip-offs would be kept confidential.