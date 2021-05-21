South Africa: Media Statement - Committee Chairperson Expresses Disappointment At Withdrawal of Facebook From Roundtable Discussions

document

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Communications, Mr Boyce Maneli, has noted with disappointment the withdrawal of Facebook from the planned roundtable discussion on the Impact of Digital Media in Misinformation and Content Moderation to the upcoming Local Government Elections scheduled to take place on 25 May 2021.

Mr Maneli said the engagement is purely a roundtable discussion not a parliamentary inquiry as the session may be misconstrued. "The committee received the news of the withdrawal of Facebook from the discussions with regret. We are looking forward with great enthusiasm to the discussions," said Mr Maneli.

He added: "We will continue to engage the sector on various topics in efforts to empower the committee and, in this particular case, to ensure that social media network platforms take necessary precautions to guard against misinformation and content moderation practices."

The committee will continue with hosting a discussion with GoogleSA on the same topic on 25 May 2021.