Namibia: Farmer in Court After Minor's Rape

20 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Boois

A 53-year-old man appeared in the Aranos Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on charges of rape and assault by threatening of a 13-year-old girl.

Niclaas Bailey is accused of raping the minor on several occasions between 2018 and May this year.

The girl was 10 years old when Bailey allegedly started raping her.

He allegedly threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

According to a police report, the acts are said to have happened at farm Cambridge Pos and Vaalpos Settlement at Aranos.

According to Hardap regional police commissioner Eric Clay, Bailey and the victim are not related.

"Investigators are busy determining the modus operandi," Clay says.

Bailey appeared before magistrate Yvonne McLeod.

Waomba Murangi prosecuted for the state and asked that the accused be remanded in custody.

Bailey is expected to be back in court on 7 July.

Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

