South Africa: Media Statement - Ad Hoc Committee On Section 25 Deliberates On Expropriation of Land Without Compensation

The Ad Hoc Committee to Initiate and Introduce Legislation Amending Section 25 of the Constitution today met to continue with its deliberations on the bill that seeks to draft amendments that will see the expropriation of land without compensation.

Committee Chairperson Dr Mathole Motshekga noted that some political parties have already commenced or invited others to have bi-lateral discussions outside of the committee meetings in order to see if there is convergence on the proposed amendments or if they are able to convince others of their position.

Some of the issues include the ownership of land, as it is contained in Section 25(3) of the Constitution, and the question of deprivation, which speaks to Section 25(1). This will include the issue of state custodianship of land versus nationalisation, and whether or not to remove the cut-off date of June 1913 for applications for land restitutions. "I would suggest that a list is formulated of the issues that would be discussed in bi-laterals, so when we meet next week we can see where there is convergence. We have to move to the point of the revised text of the Bill," said Dr Motshekga.

Dr Motshekga also requested that the legal opinion, which the committee received from Parliament Legal Services, stand over. This is because he needs to address the aspersions made against the integrity of this office with the House Chairperson. "Serious allegations were made against Parliament Legal Services. It is not shared by all of the Members. I would like the opportunity to get advice on how to deal with the allegations of biasness."

The committee also resolved to approach Parliament's political management to request additional sessions to meet from next week, rather than the one session per week as in recent weeks.