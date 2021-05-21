Mauritius: Covid-19 - No Positive Case Recorded Yesterday

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has not recorded any case of COVID-19 yesterday night.

561 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

485 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

138 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases recorded following targeted screening.

7 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Number of active cases at the local level: 84.

Further details will be provided in a communiqué to be issued this afternoon.