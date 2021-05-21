South Africa: Anti-Corruption Forum for Infrastructure Projects

21 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Patricia De Lille, together with the head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), Advocate Andy Mothibi, will launch a forum to monitor infrastructure projects more effectively and put systems in place to detect and prevent corruption.

The initiative comes at a time when South Africa has embarked on the implementation of the Infrastructure Investment Plan approved by Cabinet in May 2020.

"The Infrastructure Investment Plan is an integral part of the country's Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan designed to boost economic growth and job creation across all sectors," a joint statement by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure and the SIU said on Friday.

The launch of the Infrastructure Built Anti-Corruption Forum (IBACF) will take place on Monday at a press conference in Cape Town on Monday.

"The IBACF is an initiative by Anti-Corruption Task Team, Government, civil society together with built environment sector convened by the DPWI and the SIU to monitor infrastructure projects more effectively and put systems in place to detect and prevent corruption. The IBACF will bring a greater level of transparency and give credibility to the implementation of the Infrastructure Investment Plan," the statement said.

The head of Infrastructure South Africa (ISA), Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa, is expected to attend the launch of the forum to outline its objectives and operating model.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.