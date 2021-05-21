South Africa: Sweet On Naartjies

analysis

Mandarin, satsuma, tangerine, easy peeler, citrus reticulata. But to a South African it's a naartjie, the little citrus fruit we love to love.

The author supports Isabelo, chef Margot Janse's charity which feeds school children every day. Please support them here.

This column accompanies this recipe

"Eh, did you 'ear that," said the lady in the High Street shop when my wife had bitten into a naartjie, or whatever the equivalent of it is in England. "She calls her clementine Archie!"

There followed a significant eyeroll.

Is a naartjie a Clementine? No, although sometimes it's hard to tell the difference with soft citrus that loosens easily from its shell, like the naartjie. Clementine is citrus clementina (there's a clue in the name), whereas the naartjie is citrus reticulata, a member of the satsuma, mandarin, tangerine clan. Arguably. It is confusing, because when you google both naartjie and clementine, descriptions for both come up which seem pretty interchangeable. But in the four years of living in Chichester I never once tasted a clementine with the naartjie texture and flavour I was hoping for. Naartjie has a sweetness just on the edge of sour, clementine is sweet all the way. Mandarin, quite...