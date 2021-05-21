South Africa: Kneading French Flair and Sourdough in Durban

analysis

Peter Venter is a whole lot more than a baker. He is part of the fabric and history of Durban's culinary past - and present. A breath of French air. Then there's the surprise element.

The author supports Food Forward SA, committed to a South Africa without hunger. Please support them here.

Peter Venter was sweet 16 the first time a mille-feuille French-kissed him on the taste buds. He was with his parents in Paris. His singular encounter with the classic crispy-creamy French custard slice took place at the iconic Café de la Rotonde. Founded in 1911, in its heyday the Montparnasse brasserie was the bohemian hangout of the likes of Picasso and Modigliani. Also of innumerable "starving artists" - writers included - who would sit there for hours nursing a 10-centime cup of coffee.

Different place, different time, add laptop and WiFi: pretty much just as I am doing right now.

Thanks to a confluence of events starting with that magical mille-feuille and including some hectic challenges - which, when you probe the surprise twists and turns of the modest baker's life-to-date, he seems to thrive on in the best of times and deal with at their worst -...