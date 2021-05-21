Egypt: 1st Egyptian-Russian Youth Forum Kicked Off in Kazan

21 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The activities of the first Egyptian-Russian youth forum kicked off on Thursday in Kazan, southwest Russia.

Organized by the Russian Federal Agency for Youth Affairs, and run till May 22, the forum includes a number of activities in culture, art, literature, tourism, sports and education as well as seminars and workshops.

Head of the Egyptian delegation Abdullah al Batesh delivered a speech during the inauguration, on behalf of Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi, in which he thanked the Russian side over their warm reception and pointed out that the event coincides with the 78th anniversary over holding diplomatic ties between Cairo and Moscow.

The minister of sports said Tuesday the event, which includes a presentation of the Egyptian-Russian experiment in entrepreneurship, youth diplomacy and creative industries, will help pave the way for developing joint ventures and cooperation between youths in both Egypt and Russia.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.