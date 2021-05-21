Egypt: 1st Egyptian-Russian Youth Forum Kicked Off in Kazan

The activities of the first Egyptian-Russian youth forum kicked off on Thursday in Kazan, southwest Russia.

Organized by the Russian Federal Agency for Youth Affairs, and run till May 22, the forum includes a number of activities in culture, art, literature, tourism, sports and education as well as seminars and workshops.

Head of the Egyptian delegation Abdullah al Batesh delivered a speech during the inauguration, on behalf of Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi, in which he thanked the Russian side over their warm reception and pointed out that the event coincides with the 78th anniversary over holding diplomatic ties between Cairo and Moscow.

The minister of sports said Tuesday the event, which includes a presentation of the Egyptian-Russian experiment in entrepreneurship, youth diplomacy and creative industries, will help pave the way for developing joint ventures and cooperation between youths in both Egypt and Russia.

MENA