Egypt: Sisi Appreciates Us President Role in Rendering Egyptian-Led Gaza Ceasefire Successful

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi expressed his appreciation to US President Joe Biden for his role in helping make the Egyptian initiative to reach a ceasefire between the Palestinians and Israelis succeed.

On his official Facebook page, President Sisi expressed hope that cooperation between Egypt and the US would continue with an aim to achieve further joint successes in a way that establishes just and comprehensive peace in the region.

Sisi also expressed his pleasure at receiving Biden's phone call, during which he said they exchanged views on reaching a formula to de-escalate the situation between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

The president noted that he and Biden agreed on the importance of adopting diplomatic channels to deal with the conflict, a matter that showed the deeply-rooted strategic relations between Egypt and the US.

Sisi asserted his keenness to foster relations between Cairo and Washington and find more common grounds.