Egypt: Sisi Appreciates Us President Role in Rendering Egyptian-Led Gaza Ceasefire Successful

21 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi expressed his appreciation to US President Joe Biden for his role in helping make the Egyptian initiative to reach a ceasefire between the Palestinians and Israelis succeed.

On his official Facebook page, President Sisi expressed hope that cooperation between Egypt and the US would continue with an aim to achieve further joint successes in a way that establishes just and comprehensive peace in the region.

Sisi also expressed his pleasure at receiving Biden's phone call, during which he said they exchanged views on reaching a formula to de-escalate the situation between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

The president noted that he and Biden agreed on the importance of adopting diplomatic channels to deal with the conflict, a matter that showed the deeply-rooted strategic relations between Egypt and the US.

Sisi asserted his keenness to foster relations between Cairo and Washington and find more common grounds.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.