Egypt Announces Reaching Palestinian-Israeli Ceasefire Agreement

An Egypt-brokered agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip took effect at 1 a.m. Cairo local time (2:00 a.m. Palestine local time) on Friday 21/5/2021.

Egypt announced reaching the Palestinian-Israeli ceasefire agreement late Thursday night 20/5/2021.

Two security delegations will be sent to Tel Aviv and the Palestinian territories to follow up the executive measures of implementing the deal and agree on the coming steps that would help maintain a permanent calm and stabilize the situation between the two sides.

Meanwhile, Egypt to continue efforts to help Palestinians get their legitimate rights

Egypt's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Mohamed Edrees said Egypt will continue all efforts to ensure that the Palestinian people would get their legitimate rights and enjoy peace, security and stability in an aspired Palestinian state based on 1967 borders with occupied East Jerusalem as its capital.

This stems from Egypt's historical responsibility towards the Palestinian issue, Edrees said in his speech during the UN General Assembly emergency meeting held on the current escalation in the occupied Palestinian territories upon a request from the Arab Group, African Group and the Non-Aligned Movement.

He pointed out to Egypt's efforts which he said have borne fruit in the form of a ceasefire, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The first step is to immediately observe a ceasefire and to prevent any provocations in Jerusalem. Once a ceasefire is in place, a series of measures must be taken to restore calm and allow for the reconstruction of Gaza, while also enabling all parties to consider the resumption of peace talks.

The Palestinian issue has seen many setbacks in recent decades, Edrees said, highlighting the Israeli occupation settlement practices, forced displacement, demolition of Palestinian houses and facilities as well as the settlers' violence against the civilian Palestinians.

Egypt has often said that there will be no stability in the Middle East without dealing with roots of problems, particularly the fact of occupation, asserting the necessity of reaching a fair, lasting and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, that was and still representing the core issue for the Arab nation.

In that regard, he called for the swift activation of the Quartet and an international peace conference, under United Nations auspices, aimed at renewing negotiations for a Palestinian State with pre-1967 borders with occupied East Jerusalem as its capital.

Egypt is determined to continue its efforts and to cooperate with all international partners in this regard, he asserted.

Regional and International Reactions

AL welcomes Egypt-sponsored ceasefire in Gaza

Arab League (AL) Secretary General Ahmed Abul Gheit welcomed on Friday the ceasefire that was reached between the Palestinians and the Israelis in the Gaza Strip, under Egypt's mediation.

A well-placed source at the AL's General Secretariat quoted Abul Gheit as lauding the Egyptian initiative that formed the firm basis for the two sides' agreement to end hostilities and enter into a truce.

Egypt's efforts and its solidarity with the Gazans have greatly contributed to mitigate losses and put an end to Israeli attacks on the Strip, Abul Gheit said.

"The last round of confrontations in the occupied Palestinian lands proved that the Palestinian people would not accept the continuation of occupation and that Israel's practices against the Palestinians amounted to crimes against humanity," he made it clear.

The declaration of truce in Gaza does not mean that those who committed such crimes would not be held accountable for these acts, he said.

Israel should be held accountable for these crimes in accordance with the International Criminal Court's Statute, he added.

The truce is the first step towards de-escalation in the Gaza Strip, Abul Gheit said, adding however, the international community should realize the danger of the continuation of these conditions in the occupied Palestinian lands.

There is no alternative to launch negotiations based on international law and references agreed upon that will end the occupation and lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders and with Al Quds (occupied East Jerusalem) as its capital, Abul-Gheit added.

UN welcomes Gaza ceasefire announcement

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed a Palestinian-Israeli ceasefire in a statement he made to reporters at UN Headquarters in New York, a few minutes before the negotiated ceasefire deal was due to take effect.

"I welcome the ceasefire between Gaza and Israel, after 11 days of deadly hostilities", he said, extending his deepest condolences to all the victims of the violence, and their loved ones, across Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.

According to latest news reports, at least 232 Palestinians, including more than 60 children have been killed since violence erupted across the Gaza-southern Israeli border on Monday. At least 12 were killed in Israel.

"I commend Egypt and Qatar for the efforts carried out, in close coordination with the UN, to help restore calm to Gaza and Israel", the UN chief added, calling on all sides to observe the ceasefire.

Guterres said it was essential for the wider international community to work with the UN, to develop "an integrated, robust package of support for a swift, sustainable reconstruction and recovery, that supports the Palestinian people and strengthens their institutions."

He stressed that leaders in Israel and Palestine had a responsibility "beyond the restoration of calm, to start a serious dialogue to address the root causes of the conflict."

He described Gaza as an "integral part of the future Palestinian State" saying no effort should be spared to bring about "real national reconciliation that ends the division." Hamas has controlled the enclave since winning elections in 2006 and driving out the rival Fatah faction, which holds power in the West Bank.

Guterres underscored the UN's "deep commitment" to working with Israelis and Palestinians, and with all international and regional partners, including through the Middle East Quartet, "to return to the path of meaningful negotiations to end the occupation and allow for the realization of a two-State solution on the basis of the 1967 lines, UN resolutions, international law and mutual agreements."

Asked what he thought the next step should be, the Secretary-General said that stabilizing the ceasefire was the immediate priority.

EU Commission's Von Der Leyen welcomes Gaza ceasefire

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday welcomed the ceasefire agreement reached by Israel and the Palestinian side in the Gaza Strip.

"I welcome the cease-fire that came into force today at 2am [23:00 GMT Thursday]. I urge both sides to consolidate it and stabilize the situation in the long term.

Only a political solution will bring lasting peace and security to all," Sputnik news agency quoted von der Leyen as saying in a tweet.

On Thursday, the two sides agreed to a mutual, unconditional ceasefire, which was brokered by Egypt after 11 days of rocket attacks and airstrikes that left 217 Palestinians and 12 Israelis dead.

The European Union, the United Nations and a number of countries, including Russia, have welcomed the ceasefire.

US welcomes Palestinian-Israeli ceasefire

US President Joe Biden welcomed a ceasefire announced between Israelis and Palestinians after 11 days of bombing and rocket strikes that killed nearly 250 people.

"I believe we have a genuine opportunity to make progress and I'm committed to working toward it," Biden said at the White House, highlighting Egypt's role in brokering the truce.

He said he had spoken Thursday with both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Echoing a line taken by the White House throughout the 11-day conflict, Biden indicated that the US goal, involving "incredible efforts," was above all to limit the duration of the bloodshed.

The aim was "avoiding the sort of prolonged conflict we've seen in previous years," he said as quoted by France 24.

Biden referred to the casualties on both sides, and said "Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely and securely and enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity and democracy."

He also pledged US humanitarian aid, while emphasizing that this would be channeled through the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, not Hamas, so that the organization could not "simply restock its military arsenal".

Biden put particular weight on a pledge to back "Israel's right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks from Hamas and other Gaza-based terrorist groups."

In a rejection of some Democratic members of Congress who are pushing to stop an imminent US arms sale to Israel, Biden said he had assured Netanyahu of his "full support" in replenishing the Iron Dome anti-missile system used to shoot down Hamas' projectiles.

Biden also had notable words of thanks for Sisi, saying "I extend my sincere gratitude to President Sisi and the senior Egyptian officials who have played such a critical role in this diplomacy."

Sisi reciprocated with a series of tweets thanking Biden for his role in making the Egyptian ceasefire initiative succeed.

Sisi said he and President Biden both saw the urgency of managing the conflict between all parties with diplomacy.

In this context, Sisi appreciates US president role in rendering Egyptian-led Gaza ceasefire successful

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi expressed his appreciation to US President Joe Biden for his role in helping make the Egyptian initiative to reach a ceasefire between the Palestinians and Israelis succeed.

On his official Facebook page, President Sisi expressed hope that cooperation between Egypt and the US would continue with an aim to achieve further joint successes in a way that establishes just and comprehensive peace in the region.

Sisi also expressed his pleasure at receiving Biden's phone call, during which he said they exchanged views on reaching a formula to de-escalate the situation between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

The president noted that he and Biden agreed on the importance of adopting diplomatic channels to deal with the conflict, a matter that showed the deeply-rooted strategic relations between Egypt and the US.

Sisi asserted his keenness to foster relations between Cairo and Washington and find more common grounds.

US Secretary of State to meet with Israeli, Palestinian leaders following cease-fire

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Israeli and Palestinian leaders in the region after the Israeli Security Cabinet signed a cease-fire with the Palestinian side on Thursday, The Hill reported Friday.

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price released a statement Thursday night detailing communication between Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. Price said that Blinken and Ashkenazi had been in discussions Thursday morning and afternoon regarding the cease-fire and Blinken's trip to the region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Conflict Egypt Middle East and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Both leaders expressed their appreciation for Egypt's mediation efforts, and the Secretary noted that he would continue to remain in close touch with his Egyptian counterpart and other regional stakeholders," Price said.

"The Foreign Minister welcomed Secretary Blinken's planned travel to the region, where the Secretary will meet with Israeli, Palestinian, and regional counterparts in the coming days to discuss recovery efforts and working together to build better futures for Israelis and Palestinians."

The news comes after the Israeli Security Cabinet approved plans for the cease-fire, ending an 11-day conflict that has killed civilians and destroyed areas in both Israel and the Gaza Strip.

The cease-fire was negotiated by Egypt, which was in talks with both Israel and the Palestinian side.

UK welcomes Palestinian-Israeli ceasefire

The United Kingdom welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza, which took effect before dawn on Friday.

The ceasefire is an important step to ending the cycle of violence and loss of civilian life, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

He also said that Hamas must end all attacks on Israel.

"It is also now important for Israel to facilitate rapid humanitarian access in and out of Gaza," he added.

Moscow welcomes bringing Gaza truce into effect

Moscow expressed deep satisfaction that Gaza truce has come into effect, Reported TASS News Agency Friday quoting Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Zakharova told reporters that the ceasefire is an important step, but it is not sufficient to end violence, collective action should be continued to create suitable conditions for the resumption of negotiations.

At this stage, international and regional efforts should focus on creating appropriate circumstances that would help resume direct political negotiations.

Since the beginning of the11-day crisis, the Russian diplomacy got engaged in active action to swiftly stop hostilities, she noted.

On the other hand, Bahrain welcomes Gaza ceasefire

Bahrain welcomed a ceasefire reached between Palestine and Israel in the Gaza Strip thanks to Egypt's efforts which resulted in a long-term truce between both sides.

In a statement on Friday, Bahrain's Foreign Ministry hailed the key international efforts which helped halt military actions and paved the way for political negotiations to restore security and stability in the Gaza Strip.

The ministry asserted the importance of continuing international efforts to solve the Palestinian issue as per the two-state solution and to establish comprehensive peace in the Middle East region.