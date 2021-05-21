Egypt: Health Minister Receives 1st Shipment of Raw Material to Locally Produce Sinovac Vaccine

21 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Health Minister Hala Zayed on Friday morning received 1,400 Kilograms of raw materials needed to locally manufacture two million doses of China's Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine.

The health minister, accompanied by the Chinese ambassador here, received the shipment at Cairo International Airport.

Earlier, Zayed said the Egyptian Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines (VACSERA)'s factories are capable of producing Coronavirus vaccines.

Two million vaccine doses are expected to be manufactured locally by the end of June, she added.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.