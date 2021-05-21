Egypt: Health Minister Receives 1st Shipment of Raw Material to Locally Produce Sinovac Vaccine

Health Minister Hala Zayed on Friday morning received 1,400 Kilograms of raw materials needed to locally manufacture two million doses of China's Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine.

The health minister, accompanied by the Chinese ambassador here, received the shipment at Cairo International Airport.

Earlier, Zayed said the Egyptian Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines (VACSERA)'s factories are capable of producing Coronavirus vaccines.

Two million vaccine doses are expected to be manufactured locally by the end of June, she added.

MENA