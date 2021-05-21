Egypt to Continue Efforts for Palestinians' Legitimate Rights - Envoy to UN

21 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Mohamed Edrees said Egypt will continue all efforts to ensure that the Palestinian people would get their legitimate rights and enjoy peace, security and stability in an aspired Palestinian state based on 1967 borders with occupied East Jerusalem as its capital.

This stems from Egypt's historical responsibility towards the Palestinian issue, Edrees said in his speech during the UN General Assembly emergency meeting held on the current escalation in the occupied Palestinian territories upon a request from the Arab Group, African Group and the Non-Aligned Movement.

He pointed out to Egypt's efforts which he said have borne fruit in the form of a ceasefire, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The first step is to immediately observe a ceasefire and to prevent any provocations in Jerusalem. Once a ceasefire is in place, a series of measures must be taken to restore calm and allow for the reconstruction of Gaza, while also enabling all parties to consider the resumption of peace talks.

The Palestinian issue has seen many setbacks in recent decades, Edrees said, highlighting the Israeli occupation settlement practices, forced displacement, demolition of Palestinian houses and facilities as well as the settlers' violence against the civilian Palestinians.

Egypt has often said that there will be no stability in the Middle East without dealing with roots of problems, particularly the fact of occupation, asserting the necessity of reaching a fair, lasting and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, that was and still representing the core issue for the Arab nation.

In that regard, he called for the swift activation of the Quartet and an international peace conference, under United Nations auspices, aimed at renewing negotiations for a Palestinian State with pre-1967 borders with occupied East Jerusalem as its capital.

Egypt is determined to continue its efforts and to cooperate with all international partners in this regard, he asserted.

