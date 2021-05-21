Egypt-Brokered Palestinian-Israeli Ceasefire Takes Effect

21 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

An Egypt-brokered agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip took effect at 1 a.m. Cairo local time (2:00 a.m. Palestine local time) on Friday.

Egypt announced reaching the Palestinian-Israeli ceasefire deal late Thursday night.

It said it will send two security delegations to Tel Aviv and the Palestinian territories to follow up the executive measures of implementing the deal and agree on the coming steps that would help maintain a permanent calm and stabilize the situation between the two sides.

