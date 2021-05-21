Egypt Reports 1,153 New Coronavirus Cases, 61 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said late Thursday night that 1,153 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 250,391.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 61 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 14,559.

As many as 677 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 184,373 so far, the spokesman said.

MENA