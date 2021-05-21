Namibia: A Nexit From the Common Monetary Area

TIME AND TIME again, the conversation about depegging the Namibia dollar from the South African rand ensues, but the current times warrant the discussion to shift to the possibility of introducing a regional currency.

Africa has various regional integration initiatives involving the Southern African region, each with its own distinguished programme of action, and the African continent has been experiencing various stages of economic development with inflationary episodes.

Given unstable macroeconomic policies it is vital to use the goal of the regional currency bloc to encourage greater discipline and better governance.

On that note, Namibia could benefit more from the evolution of the Common Monetary Area (CMA) to a monetary union.

A regional currency bloc union or monetary union is an agreement between two or more countries or an economic bloc that agrees to use one single common currency and a fixed exchange-rate policy.

The ideology is that pegging a currency stabilises the exchange rate between countries and hence provides long-term predictability of exchange rates for business planning.

It is very important to acknowledge that none of Namibia's growth rates could have been established without an exchange rate pegged to the rand.

However, to attain an economic boom, Namibia requires a change in monetary policy to handle certain aspects of the economy effectively, in particular, export trade and consumer price inflation, considering the trading opportunities with many other non-CMA African countries.

Globally, the trend to form currency areas has accompanied initiatives to strengthen regional integration, and has thus had an important political as well as economic component.

Evidence comes from Europe, where the euro achieved a 50-year period of policy coordination and the creation of worldwide institutions.

The creation of an African regional currency, for example, an African dollar, will be an important symbol of increasing regional cooperation on the continent, and could do exceptionally well, just like the Euro, British pound and the American dollar.

The strength of a currency depends on a number of factors, such as its inflation rate, prevailing interest rates in its home country, or the stability of the government.

In a nutshell, smaller economies that are particularly susceptible to currency fluctuations will 'peg' their currency to a single major currency or a basket of currencies.

These currencies are chosen based on which country the smaller economy experiences a lot of trade activity with, or on which currency the nation's debt is denominated in.

Adopting such systems have proven to reduce the volatility of currencies used in developing economies and have put pressure on governments to be more disciplined with their monetary policy choices.

Under normal circumstances, countries such as China, for example, that export most of their products to the United States, would want to peg their currencies to the US dollar to achieve or preserve competitive pricing.

This maintains their currencies at a cheaper rate than the US dollar, and their export products automatically gain a comparative advantage in the American market.

In economics, comparative advantage refers to an economy's ability to produce a particular good or service at a lower opportunity cost than its trading partners.

In other instances, developing nations or countries with volatile economies usually peg their currencies to developed economies' currencies to guard against potential inflation.

With the African Continental Free Trade Area on board, by adopting a regional currency bloc, Namibia and many other African countries can gain comparative trading advantages while protecting their own economic interests.

This would mean that the value of a dollar in Namibia would be the same as that of a dollar in Botswana, Ghana, Nigeria, Mozambique, South Africa, Cameroon and all other African states.

But this requires that policy objectives align with each another.

Without alignment, monetary policy would be at best inadequate, and at worst harmful and hence ineffective for all participating parties.

To effectively control the currency's exchange rate, the government of Namibia must ensure there are sufficient foreign currency reserves through trading of the home currency.

However, more foreign currency reserves can lead to higher inflation.

Amid the pandemic, Namibia's central bank has done exceptionally well in maintaining the one-to-one link between the South African rand and the Namibia dollar.

The country has embarked on enforcing sufficient trade policies and deploying growth-at-home strategies that support domestic production.

The pegged rate under the monetary union can keep Namibia's exchange rate low, and simultaneously help with exports.

This is true for the rest of the African states.

As of 11 May the strongest currency on the continent against the American dollar is the Libyan dinar.

The tying of the currencies to one single currency doesn't necessarily have to be determined by the strongest currency on the continent, as there are many other factors to be taken into consideration.

Notably, the conventional wisdom based on theoretical literature is that Namibia, like all countries with pegged exchange rates, cannot devalue.

If it did, the cost of its foreign currency borrowings would rocket, and private borrowers would go bankrupt.

Even though the Bank of Namibia (BoN) can abandon the peg and let its currency appreciate as the market dictates, it will incur huge immediate and long-term losses.

In economic theory, it is assumed that while maintaining the peg and avoiding immediate losses is an attractive option, the large and growing balance sheet carries inherent risk.

When the balance sheet increases significantly, they suggest, the second choice becomes more attractive, and the central bank then chooses to abandon the peg.

However, empirically, withdrawals from the peg may have destroyed small economies.

Nonetheless, Namibia remains naturally susceptible to foreign influence.

As such, in cases of trade imbalances, there may be difficulties in attaining automatic exchange-rate adjustments, and a minor deviation from the peg at a later stage could invite heavy speculative attacks.

While discussing Namibia's exchange rate and its implications for the country's monetary policy as governor in 1999, Tom Alweendo said one of the greatest benefits of a fixed exchange-rate arrangement is that it provides price stability in the domestic market.

He said by pegging the domestic currency to the currency of a low-inflation country, its ability to maintain price stability is enhanced, provided there is a strong commitment on the part of the authorities to maintain the exchange rate.

Costs to Namibia resulting from the CMA agreement include the loss of autonomy in monetary policy, the persistence of capital outflows, the loss of seigniorage, and the central bank's ability to perform as a lender of last resort is limited.

Seigniorage refers to the profit the BoN makes from issuing a currency.

Although South Africa compensates Namibia for the rand to circulate in Namibia, it is worrying that we are losing out on significant amounts of seigniorage from our own currency.

The debate around the purely economic benefits of a common currency are still ongoing, given the disparities of macroeconomic policy preferences among African economies.

Despite the costs, the CMA agreement has significant benefits.

It has provided a fundamental basis for Namibian government planning and has also promoted credibility and discipline in the country's monetary policy pre-Covid amid the pandemic and going forward.

The international market is currently dominated by the euro, the British pound, the US dollar and the yen.

Countries on the African continent need to step up and commit themselves to confront the entire process of solving complex conflicting national interests within their jurisdictions in a fair and peaceful manner.

The need for a regional currency bloc is of crucial importance as it will strengthen intra-trade relationships, bilateral agreements, facilitate pan-African monetary decision-making and economic activities, and will play a vital role in price stability, credibility, exchange-rate fluctuations, the reduction of transaction costs, and access to financial markets all over the continent.

Suggestions are that the CMA agreement could be extended to include the countries in the region with similar economic structures, objectives and development priorities and adopt a unified regional currency bloc.

The journey will be long as lots of research and investigation would have to be undertaken.

* Enos Kamutukwata is an economist and parliamentary researcher, and Natalia Shilongo is a passionate young economist.