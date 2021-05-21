Namibia: Illegal Taxis Overwhelm Keetmans

REGISTERED taxi drivers at Keetmanshoop in the //Kharas region are concerned about unregistered taxis infiltrating the taxi rank at the town.

Keetmanshoop Taxi Association chairperson Ulrich Cloete says illegal taxis are a cause for concern as they cause registered taxis to lose profits and cannot be identified by customers who may have forgotten items in the vehicles.

Cloete says illegal taxis can also not be traced by the authorities in connection with certain crimes, which makes every taxi operator a suspect and harms the industry's reputation.

The association held a meeting on Sunday during which issues affecting their operations were discussed.

Cloete during the meeting said all taxi operators are required by law to identify themselves through yellow signs on top of their vehicles, the operator's address on the side of the vehicles, and through the number and letter issued by the traffic department, indicating the area they operate in.

He said unregistered taxis often only display the taxi sign on top of their vehicles, as well as the address of the operator on the side of the vehicle.

They operate during office hours and after hours, he said.

Cloete also expressed concern over the minimum of N$300 per day which taxi owners demand of drivers, since the town's economy contracted after the completion of the Neckartal Dam.

He said this target was reachable during the dam's construction phase, but that taxi drivers currently only make on average N$150 per day.

He requested taxi owners to change this target.

According to an agreement reached between the Namibia Bus and Taxi Association (Nabta) and the Ministry of Works and Transport drivers are entitled to a 30% commission, which they feel taxi owners should be reminded of, Cloete said.

The association elected a new leadership, comprising Cloete as chairperson, Elias Matheus as vice chairperson, and Shushu Andreas as secretary.

Traffic officer Ambrosius Klaasman said the municipality's traffic department stated that illegal taxis are hard to phase out, because many of them have operated for long and have not renewed their permits, but are known and trusted by the community.

He said another challenge is that some by-laws introduced by the traffic department have not been approved and implemented yet.

Klaasman said because the identification requirements have not been enforced by law yet, the traffic department is working on reaching an agreement with taxi operators.

Some 237 taxis are currently registered at Keetmanshoop, and an estimated 30 have not renewed their permits, while 10 to 15 have never been registered before.

Chief traffic officer Apollus Motinga said the by-laws governing public transport were submitted to the Ministry of Justice last year, but were sent back for duplication with national legislation, and are currently with the Keetmanshoop municipality's legal representatives for review and resubmission.