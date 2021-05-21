Namibia: Surviving Drought Using Encroacher Bush Species

THE thorn veld savanna of the Otjozondjupa region of Namibia, while beautiful and expansive, is in some places so overgrown, that a wall of vegetation allows nothing to pass through.

This is also where Omazera village, home of the Kauari family, is situated.

Salomo Kauari, like his father before him, is a full-time communal farmer and a member of the African Wild Dog Communal Conservancy.

As the thick rain clouds of a good rainy season build above us, Kauari proudly demonstrates how his innovations and training enabled him to weather the recent drought.

Farming was always in his blood, and even when he left the farm to work in Windhoek, he did so for one of the largest agricultural retail entities.

While there, he attended as many training programmes as he could and learnt about "animal health and nutrition".

When his father passed on in 2014, Kauari returned home to begin what he was always meant to do. His understanding of the value of learning had been established during his time in Windhoek, so his priority as a full-time farmer, was to learn more.

How Training Sparked Innovation

According to Kauari, he had the added advantage of the training he received: "I attended courses by GIZ. The first training I attended was the 19th Rangeland Forum in Otjiwarongo, which was mostly on adaptation to climate change. Then I attended the 21st Rangeland Forum, also in Otjiwarongo where the bush-based feed booklet was launched.

"This was my first time to hear about bush-to-feed and its link to drought. The training helped me a lot because you get different ideas. Some you can use, and others you can't, but it helped me a lot."

Kauari continued attending as many training courses as he could over the years, especially those on bush-based animal feed. "I then decided to buy my own machine. It was around April 2019 that I bought my own machine. I also attended a bush-based animal feed production workshop and a training of trainers' workshop that year. I was just collecting knowledge on bush-to-feed -how to prepare it; how to make some rations and recipes for different animals. When I got back home, I tried making different feeds for different animals."

Kauari bought a hammer mill, to grind material into small pieces. What he didn't know then, was that by investing in his bush-to-feed production, he was ensuring a lifeline for his family farm.

Surviving the Drought

The Omazera area normally receives between 350 and 400mm of rainfall a year. Namibia has however, experienced a nine-year drought since 2012, with rainfall averages dropping each year.

"In 2019 our rainfall was very low. We had about 290mm in 2018, but in 2019 we only received 130mm", explained Kauari.

"So I knew I had to do something. I used the bushes to make different survival or maintenance feed. This was how my 12 calves survived the drought and they are big now."

"The mothers of the calves died due to the drought, but I helped the calves to survive. I used a mixture of bush feed, bran, molasses syrup and salt. Was it not for the idea that I got from most of the trainings of using bush-to-feed, I could have lost everything - including the bull. Other farmers were asking me, how come my bull was so fat when theirs were thin and dying, but my bull didn't even lose its condition."

Kauari's Process and Innovation

Kauari uses biomass for his animal feed, from encroaching species, which he then mixes with other food supplements such as bran and molasses.

"You take the problematic bushes, the encroaching bushes, cut off the branches, and put them through the hammer mill. You then put them on a black sheet to dry. I have found though, that it's better to cut the bushes and leave them in the field overnight before milling them. Most of the water will be out. After you dry the feed, you can mix it to feed to the cattle.

To further the ease of his process, Kauari welded an old barrel to create an instant mixer. "I made my own barrel for mixing, you put all ingredients in the barrel and roll it (on the ground) and it comes out already mixed," says Kauari, proudly showing off his innovation that has already impressed his neighbours.

While he experimented to perfect his recipe for bush feed, Kauari also created a recipe for protein blocks, which are made using a mix of tree "pods with bran, a bit of phosphate, molasses syrup, water and salt."

He has also started the production of activated charcoal, which came about in response to a common problem faced by the farmers in the area.

As Kauari explains: "From September to January we have a problem with poisonous plants in our area". He now uses his hammer mill to create charcoal powder which can be added to the livestock's drinking water to help reduce toxins and prevent poisoning.

"With the same machine and the same process, I also make activated charcoal. I pack this into 1kg bags and sell it to other farmers. The product helps in that cattle do not die from the poisonous plants."

Climate Change and Farming Today

Kauari notes that farming today is different from farming in years gone by. This he feels, is why it is so important for farmers to adapt and look for sustainable innovations in farming practices. "Climate change has affected and changed everything. When I grew up, my father didn't even use most of the supplements we use. They didn't even vaccinate their cattle so often. Nowadays if you have small stock, you have to vaccinate them four times a year. There are a lot of diseases nowadays," he said.

"The other challenge is that grazing areas are becoming smaller because there are a lot of camps around. Everything is fenced, so I have to plan how my cattle survive in a small space. So, I have to supplement. Farming is very different."

The Future is in Sharing Ideas

Despite the many challenges, Kauari is optimistic about the future. "I am very proud of where my operation is going. There are always many challenges in farming, but the training came during a period that we faced a drought, and it helped me. It meant my cattle and livestock could survive the drought."

Kauari now shares his knowledge with other farmers as a mentor. "I'm currently a mentor for Agribank, so I also advise farmers on ideas, mostly on livestock, animal health and animal nutrition. I started with (FSP), Farmers Support Programme, which was funded by GIZ, and now I am a part of Agribank's Advisory Services Division.

"This programme gives advice and trains farmers in different areas. It links one mentor to 10 farmers in the area, who then visits these 10 farms every month.

"So you visit them every month, see how they are doing or if they are having problems."

"It's very rewarding because farmers are doing many practical experiments," says Kauari with a smile. "When you talk to the farmers you also learn something you didn't know."

Kauari feels there is still a need for more support in the animal feed sector, as it's an emerging sector, and there is still much to learn. However, he also feels farmers are good communicators, and as they continue to share their experience, the sector will grow.

His advice to anyone wanting to learn more about this sector is to "attend information days and visit workshops. That's where you get the information, and if you are a farmer you really need that information. Auctions are a great place to get information, even if you are not selling, you might meet a farmer who gives you an idea," Kauari added.

"Start where you can, reach out to relevant advisory services so that you can have the right idea when to start and how to start. If you can afford the machinery, buy that, but if you can't afford the machinery you can still start, just start where you can."

The Future for Kauari

Kauari says he knows he is where he belongs and is excited to see where the journey will take him.

"My father sent us to school and fed us through farming. When I look back, my background was always just farming. I knew that I needed to take the experience I got, back to the farm.

"I'm very proud because every year, I go a step ahead, it's good. I have expanded, I now have a big warehouse, I have more livestock and I have diversified my livestock, because I now even have chickens and a small vegetable garden. I am very happy, other farmers also approach me for advice. Every move I make feels like a step ahead."