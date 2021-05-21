Namibia: NDP Disappointed With Namibia-Botswana Border Treaty

21 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Machel Sitengu

NATIONAL Democratic Party president Martin Lukato says his party is unhappy with the manner in which the Namibia-Botswana border treaty was signed.

Lukato said this at a press conference at Katima Mulilo on Thursday.

The border treaty was signed by president Hage Geingob and his Botswana counterpart at the time, Ian Khama, in 2018.

Lukato said the residents of the region, as well as five traditional authorities were not consulted on the treaty, except for minister of home affairs, immigration, safety and security Albert Kawana.

He said the border treaty has affected the livelihood of the people of the Zambezi region, as well as the region's future generations.

"Many of our people are depending on Situngu Island. They are grazing their animals and catch fish in that area," Lukato said.

He accused Swapo of mistreating the Zambezi region.

"First we lost Kasikili Island with its rich wild animals to Botswana. Then we lost Caprivi with its oil to now Kavango East," he said.

Lukato said last year's fatal shooting of the Nchindo brothers still echoes as the Botswana Defence Force continues to patrol the Chobe River.

Speaking at the same event, party interim secretary general, Alex Linyando, urged Geingob to reverse or withdraw the border treaty.

He demanded that Geingob show the party a new map of the area if there is one, and that Swapo release the joint report on the killing of the Nchindo brothers by the BDF while they were fishing last year.

