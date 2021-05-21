Namibia: Govt Needs to Reform NBC - Thieme

21 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shelleygan Petersen and Charmaine Ngatjiheue

FORMER board chairperson of the Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) Sven Thieme says rigorous restructuring could rescue the ramshackle broadcaster, and that the ball is in the government's court.

Thieme yesterday said the government should show commitment to restructuring the NBC.

Thieme said the broadcaster should be centralised, with television and radio being combined.

"There must be firm decisions by the shareholder and that is where the problem lies," he said.

He said combining television and radio services would mean the two would be in the same building and that the company could sell some of its assets.

Thieme said it would be ideal to resize the corporation in terms of the number of employees, giving it the opportunity to expand by becoming an educational institution with top-quality studios.

"We have a historic structural problem within the NBC, and the strikes are just symptoms of what is wrong," he said.

Thieme said other issues include that limited salaries do not attract top talent to the business, in addition to high salaries for jobs undeserving thereof.

Thieme said restructuring would be costly, with roughly N$300 million needed for this.

Thieme's sentiments are echoed by the former chairperson of the public accounts committee (PAC), Mike Kavekotora.

After hearing the NBC's cries over their adverse audit opinions at PAC meetings, Kavekotora called out the government in the National Assembly for its lack of willpower to reform and restructure the national broadcaster for two financial periods.

Kavekotora suggested that the enterprise be partially privatised.

The employees have downed tools for almost a month now, demanding an 8% salary increment and better working conditions, among others.

The corporation's board chairperson Lazarus Jacobs said they would be discussing the no-work-no-pay rule they established when the workers went on strike.

PRIME MINISTER REACTS

The government said the national broadcaster is responsible for its own management and resources.

"The NBC board, in consultation with management and staff, is therefore urged to comprehensively look at the history and underlying reasons of the prevailing staff norms and conditions of employment of various categories of employees, with the view to find a solution within the legal framework," prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila in a letter dated 18 May said.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila's letter was in response to a petition sent to her office, as well as to the minister of information and communication technology, Peya Mushelenga.

"The government has engaged the NBC board and management on the issues of resources allocation and utilisation to ensure sustainability of the corporation going forward," the prime minister said.

SOLIDARITY

The Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) says the league stands in solidarity with the NBC workers.

SPYL secretary Ephraim Nekongo said the national broadcaster keeps the masses in darkness on "effective operation of government programmes".

He said the youth league is calling on the government to find an amicable solution to the workers' demands, adding that the country cannot operate without a national broadcaster

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.