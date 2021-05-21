Namibia: Govt Needs to Reform NBC - Thieme

FORMER board chairperson of the Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) Sven Thieme says rigorous restructuring could rescue the ramshackle broadcaster, and that the ball is in the government's court.

Thieme yesterday said the government should show commitment to restructuring the NBC.

Thieme said the broadcaster should be centralised, with television and radio being combined.

"There must be firm decisions by the shareholder and that is where the problem lies," he said.

He said combining television and radio services would mean the two would be in the same building and that the company could sell some of its assets.

Thieme said it would be ideal to resize the corporation in terms of the number of employees, giving it the opportunity to expand by becoming an educational institution with top-quality studios.

"We have a historic structural problem within the NBC, and the strikes are just symptoms of what is wrong," he said.

Thieme said other issues include that limited salaries do not attract top talent to the business, in addition to high salaries for jobs undeserving thereof.

Thieme said restructuring would be costly, with roughly N$300 million needed for this.

Thieme's sentiments are echoed by the former chairperson of the public accounts committee (PAC), Mike Kavekotora.

After hearing the NBC's cries over their adverse audit opinions at PAC meetings, Kavekotora called out the government in the National Assembly for its lack of willpower to reform and restructure the national broadcaster for two financial periods.

Kavekotora suggested that the enterprise be partially privatised.

The employees have downed tools for almost a month now, demanding an 8% salary increment and better working conditions, among others.

The corporation's board chairperson Lazarus Jacobs said they would be discussing the no-work-no-pay rule they established when the workers went on strike.

PRIME MINISTER REACTS

The government said the national broadcaster is responsible for its own management and resources.

"The NBC board, in consultation with management and staff, is therefore urged to comprehensively look at the history and underlying reasons of the prevailing staff norms and conditions of employment of various categories of employees, with the view to find a solution within the legal framework," prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila in a letter dated 18 May said.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila's letter was in response to a petition sent to her office, as well as to the minister of information and communication technology, Peya Mushelenga.

"The government has engaged the NBC board and management on the issues of resources allocation and utilisation to ensure sustainability of the corporation going forward," the prime minister said.

SOLIDARITY

The Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) says the league stands in solidarity with the NBC workers.

SPYL secretary Ephraim Nekongo said the national broadcaster keeps the masses in darkness on "effective operation of government programmes".

He said the youth league is calling on the government to find an amicable solution to the workers' demands, adding that the country cannot operate without a national broadcaster