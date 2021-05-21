Namibia: Spyl Goes After 'Satanic' Homosexuals

SWAPO Party Youth League (SPYL) secretary Ephraim Nekongo has told fellow Swapo members serving in the National Assembly (NA) to stop wasting their time discussing the rights and possible ways to legalise homosexuality in Namibia because it is "satanic".

Nekongo said the ruling party's youth wing is "sickened" by the growing debates on and proposals to legalise homosexuality in the NA, which he says are now taking up more time that should be reserved for "more important motions".

"We would like to express our dissatisfaction on the prioritising of motions or bills in the National Assembly. SPYL is sickened by the discussion of homosexuals in the August House which overshadows urgent matters ... Homosexuality is a satanic, yet demonic practice and must never be legalised in Namibia," he said.

Nekongo made these remarks in a statement issued yesterday, adding that debates on homosexuality are not important.

Nekongo said parliamentarians and especially those deployed by Swapo should rather focus on discussing "bread and butter issues", such as Swapo's 2019 election manifesto and the Harambee Prosperity Plan among other things.

"We would like to call on all Swapo members deployed to government offices, ministries and agencies (OMA) to deliver effective services to the people of Namibia," he said.

Nekongo's remarks come just days after the Law Reform and Development Commission directed the government through the Cabinet to abolish the common law offences of sodomy and unnatural sexual offences.

The commission in its report submitted to the minister of justice, Yvonne Dausab, says despite seldom enforcement, the sodomy law violates the fundamental rights of the individuals who could be affected, as well as creates and enforces a culture of homophobia and intolerance against the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) community.

The Cabinet is expected to consider the commission's recommendations.

Nekongo's homophobic onslaught also comes at a time when there are growing calls from activists and civil society for parliament to enact laws protecting the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

These calls include laws that recognise same-sex marriages.

Currently, Namibian laws only recognise marriage as a union between a man and a woman.

The Legal Assistance Centre's director, Toni Hancox, yesterday said any discrimination against any group of people in Namibia warrants urgent attention.

'HOMO-TRANSPHOBIC MANIFESTO'

Local gender activist Ndiilokelwa Nthengwe yesterday said Nekongo's pronouncement shows Swapo's manifesto was exclusionary and supports state-sanctioned homophobic attitudes.

She said Nekongo's remarks also incite hate and grotesque forms of marginalisation.

"It is very embarrassing and extremely insidious ... not surprising, as they have countlessly exposed their position on socio-political issues that aim to advance the rights of especially sexual, gender and sex minorities across the country," she said.

Nthengwe said the parliamentarians should be allowed to discuss all issues, including those related to the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, unless "the house is complicit in state-sanctioned homophobia".

According to her, the silencing of debates on the rights of the LGBTQ+ community will affirm "we do not have a democracy that is founded on the values that uphold the underlying principles of human dignity and equality".

"This form of separation . . . once again, reflects and echoes the status quo of our government for over 30 years where bread-and-butter matters have only been enjoyed and tackled by whoever fits the mould of cis-heteronormative patriarchal, homophobic and traditionalist values," she added.

Meanwhile, gender and human rights activist Linda Baumann was not surprised by Nekongo's comments yesterday, saying they clearly "indicate a lack of understanding of our historic injustices experienced by all Namibians".

"The statement clearly advances discrimination, inequality and injustice to members of LGBTQ+ community ... such leadership should be condemned at times as human rights are indivisible, inalienable and universal. Are they saying we are not human beings? Are they saying we are less Namibian? Are they indirectly insulting our families by exerting hate speech?" she asked.