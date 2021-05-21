Nigeria: The 4th Annual Legislative Summit On Health

21 May 2021
Nigeria Health Watch (Abuja)
Blog By Nigeria Health Watch

The annual Legislative Summit on Health is a product of the Legislative Network for Universal Health Coverage. The Network consists primarily of legislators (National and States) with members of the Executive Arm of Government (State and National) and non-state actors collaborating to provide institutional contexts focused on the health sector. It is convened annually to provide a platform for Nigerian Legislators to confer to resolve matters pertaining to the resilience of the health sector to provide equitable, quality care to citizens.

The overall objective of setting up the Legislative Network was to effectively leverage statutory functions of the Legislature in Nigeria for improved health financing, toward effective and efficient utilization of the resources for Universal Health Coverage. The specific objectives were:

To achieve improved appropriation to health sector by deepening the knowledge of legislators on economic, social, health and political benefit of improved health funding towards UHC;

To ensure prompt and adequate release of allocated funds by working with the lawmakers to make relevant central budget agencies accountable for fund releases;

To ensure timely passage of relevant high quality health laws especially the legal framework for State Supported Health Insurance Scheme (SSHIS);

To leverage oversight and accountability functions of the lawmakers to assess and improve quality and efficiency of implemented health projects irrespective of the funding sources;

To enhance sustained learning and among legislators across states and between state law makers and their federal counterparts.

Thus, the Summit is one of the tools used by legislators to collectively strategise on how to achieve these objectives. Every year since the first Summit was convened in July 2017 (except 2020 because of COVID-19), Legislators have gathered with this singular purpose. To rub minds, to discuss, to analyse health situations in the country, to make decisions and take a stand on the way forward to solve whatever challenges that each State may face, within respective contexts. What ensures success and nationwide reach is the fact that it includes all states. It identifies the role every stakeholder needs to play and leverages these to achieve identified objectives. A major output of these meetings is a strategic framework called the Legislative Health Agenda, an actionable work-plan developed by each State to address existing challenges in respective health sectors by applying their statutory functions of Legislation, (appropriation), Oversight, (accountability), and Representation.

This actions by the Legislature have become critically necessary as the country's mortality indices have remained extremely high with minimal improvements, despite the magnitude of resources contributed to improve the statistics. For instance, the National Demographic Health Survey (2018) findings revealed that in the seven years preceding the survey, infant mortality rate was 67 deaths per 1,000 live births; under-5 mortality was 132 deaths per 1,000 live births; and Maternal mortality ratio, 512 deaths per 100,000 live births. Similar dismal indices are recorded across different health indicators and call for accelerated responses like this one, across different spheres of stakeholders to address the challenges giving rise to these.

The Summits have contributed a large portion to the following achievements in the sector:

Accountability for implementation of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) guideline in line with the National Health Act;

Achieving the earmarking of the BHCPF from service-wide vote to first line charge

Annual fiscal appropriations inclusive of the BHCPF (one percent of the Consolidated Revenue Fund) to provide a minimum package of basic health services to all Nigerians since the first Summit was convened;

Deliberate actions by legislators on health and nutrition resulting in increased budgetary releases to the health sector in some states;

34 of 36 states have enacted legal frameworks to provide financial risk protection on healthcare;

Effective collaboration of the National and State Legislatures in the response to COVID-19 and epidemics preparedness;

A high percentage of legislators across the country now keenly aware of how to apply themselves and their statutory functions towards healthcare financing reforms; and

Capacity building of legislators in five geo-political zones of the country to harness and align their statutory functions to achieve UHC goals and nutrition objectives;

Although the country is making attempts to take giant strides in its pursuit of Universal Health Coverage (UHC); these efforts and whatever achievements have been recorded could be quickly eroded if health security is not prioritized. This is obvious in the effect of the currently ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and other disease outbreaks that have greatly impacted the health system negatively. The approaches to ensure that health security is prioritized and at the same time the country's UHC pursuit is not hindered is the focus of our discussions at this year's 4th Annual Legislative Summit on Health that will hold from May 23rd to 25th, 2021 in Abuja. Its theme aptly describes the purpose: Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and Health Security (HS): Two Sides of a Coin for an Efficient Health System.

We will review the State of the health of the nation and the national health system; the role of adequate financing as the nexus for UHC and health security in Nigeria, and what opportunities exist for the Health Sector to leverage; and leveraging lessons from COVID-19 national and subnational responses to improve the health security landscape. It is our sincere hope that this year's Summit to build on past successes to impact positively on the health sector and Nigeria as a whole.

The Summits have continued to be a rallying point of learning, interaction and agenda setting for legislators and other key actors in the health sector across the country. They have helped achieve laudable accomplishments in the provision of equitable and affordable healthcare in the country and will continue to be used to this end, with the continued assistance of our partners including the World Health Organisation, European Union, World Bank, United States Agency for International Development, Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Health Systems Consult Limited (HSCL); Christian Aid, the West African Academy of Public Health, Nigeria Health Watch, PharmAccess, Stop TB Partnership, International Society for Media in Public Health, HERFON, Health Sector Reform Coalition, GHAI-RTSL, LISDEL, and DGI consult to mention a few. We acknowledge and appreciate your continued contribution and partnership overtime in health systems reform and to the Legislative Network for Universal Health Coverage.

Thank you and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

DISTINGUISHED SENATOR IBRAHIM OLORIEGBE

CHAIRMAN, SENATE COMMITTEE ON HEALTH

Read the original article on Nigeria Health Watch.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nigeria Health Watch. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nigeria Health Watch

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.