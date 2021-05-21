Mozambique: Third Consecutive Day With No Covid-19 Deaths

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities announced on Thursday that, for the third consecutive day, no deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease have been reported.

Thursday became the tenth day this month in which no deaths were reported. The total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique thus remains 828.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, since the start of the pandemic, 541,429 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,306 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 523 were from Maputo city, 200 from Manica, 119 from Sofala, 97 from Cabo Delgado, 95 from Nampula, 74 from Zambezia, 74 from Maputo province, 73 from Gaza, 39 from Tete, and 12 from Inhambane. No tests were reported from Niassa.

1,288 of the tests yielded negative results, and 18 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 70,527. Of the new cases identified on Thursday, 16 are Mozambican citizens and the nationality of the two others has not yet been confirmed. 11 are women and seven are men. No children were among the positive cases.

Seven of the new cases (38.9 per cent) were from Maputo city. There were also four cases from Nampula, three from Sofala, two from Maputo province, one from Zambezia and one from Manica.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected) for Thursday was 1.4 per cent, the lowest rate recorded so far this month. It compares with rates of 1.7 per cent on Wednesday, 1.9 per cent on Tuesday, four per cent on Monday, and 2.5 per cent on Sunday,

The Ministry release also reported that, over the same 24 hour period, three new patients were admitted to the Covid-19 treatment centres in Maputo, Nampula and Zambezia. No patients were discharged,

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 wards rose from 22 on Wednesday to 25 on Thursday. 18 of these patients (72 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also three patients in Nampula, two in Zambezia and two in Tete. The treatment centres in the other seven provinces were empty.

The Ministry also announced that on Thursday a further 68 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 (31 in Sofala, 21 in Maputo province, 13 in Niassa and three in Zambezia). This brings the total number of recoveries to 68,845, or 97.6 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases fell from 900 on Wednesday to 850 on Thursday. The geographical distribution of these cases was as follows: Maputo city, 366 (43.1 per cent of the total); Sofala, 287; Maputo province, 40; Nampula, 38; Niassa, 30; Manica, 25; Inhambane, 20; Zambezia, 18; Tete, 17; Gaza, eight; and Cabo Delgado, one.