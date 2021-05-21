Mozambique: Three Defect From'renamo Military Junta'

21 May 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Three members of the dissident "Renamo Military Junta", fled from Junta bases in the central Mozambican province of Manica this week, and presented themselves to the authorities, saying they wished to join the current demobilisation of the Renamo militia.

According to a report on Radio Mozambique, the three, Bento Raice, Iisidoro Isac and Felix Nota, had been living in bush camps in the Manica locality of Pindanganga. They told the radio they had decided to leave the Junta because they had concluded that its demands were unfounded.

Raice had been a direct collaborator with the Junta leader, and self-styled General, Mariano Nhongo. He said that the Junta had been suffering mass desertions, and the Junta forces in its main stronghold, in Gorongosa district, Sofala province, had dwindled to just seven people.

The Junta was set up in June 2019, because Nhongo and his supporters considered that Renamo leader Ossufo Momade was "a traitor", even though Momade had won a contested election at the Renamo congress of January 2019.

When Momade signed a peace agreement with President Filipe Nyusi in August 2019, Nhongo rejected it, and demanded that the government negotiate with him instead.

The Junta mounted sporadic ambushes on the main roads in Manica and Sofala, but has been steadily losing members who want to accept the demobilisation package. Among the best known of the recent defectors from the Junta is Andre Matsangaissa Junior, the nephew of the first Renamo military commander, Andre Matade Matsangaissa.

Since mid-2019, the Junta's ambushes have claimed the lives of about 30 people. Nhongo has repeatedly refused to join the demobilisation, rejecting appeals not only from the government and from Renamo, but also from the personal envoy of United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres, Mirko Manzoni.

The Junta appears to be on the run, since no raids have been attributed to its members since January.

