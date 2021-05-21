Mozambique: Almost 90,000 Pensions for Veterans Fixed

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi announced on Thursday that to date 89,028 pensions have been fixed for veterans of Mozambique's national liberation struggle against Portuguese colonial rule.

Speaking as chairperson of the Association of Veterans of the National Liberation Struggle (ACLLN), at an ACLLN national conference in the southern city of Matola, Nyusi said "the government has now declared closed the process of registering and fixing veterans' pensions by means of witnesses".

He added that 4,544 scholarships have been granted to the children of veterans to attend higher education courses. "We are aware that the process is not yet comprehensive, but we are encouraged to continue", Nyusi said.

Another relevant commitment, he said, was the building of houses for disabled veterans. The government had promised to build 250 such houses by the end of its five year term of office in 2024. Nyusi regarded this figure as "insignificant" - but it was more than had been built in the previous 46 years of Mozambican independence.

Another vital area, he said, was to gather and divulge the memories and experiences of the veterans, through the publication of books on their participation in the liberation struggle.

The government was also awarding all veterans with the "Medal of Veteran of the National Liberation Struggle".

Since 2019, 5,511 veterans have been decorated, and Nyusi said this should continue until it has covered all those who have a right to wear the medal.

Nyusi stressed the dynamism, courage and spirit of sacrifice with which the veterans had always participated in building the electoral victories of the ruling Frelimo Party. "This is a legacy and an example that will always inspire new generations in the search for solutions to the challenges facing the country", he said.

The ACLLN conference, and similar conferences of the Frelimo women's and youth organisations, the OMM and OJM, have been held on the eve of a meeting of the Frelimo Central Committee scheduled for this weekend.

The Central Committee meeting has been repeatedly postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but recent improvement in infection, hospitalisation and death rates persuaded the party leadership that the meeting can now be held in relative safety.

This will be the first meeting of the Central Committee since Nyusi won a second term of office in the October 2019 general elections.