Mozambique: Nampula Assembly Calls for Vigilance Against Terrorism

Maputo — Nampula (Mozambique), 21 May (AIM) - The Nampula Provincial Assembly in northern Mozambique is appealing for vigilance among local communities to prevent the spread of terrorist activities from the neighbouring province of Cabo Delgado.

Interviewed by AIM, the Assembly chairperson, Amisse Mahando, said this has been one of the priority tasks of Assembly members, at a time when Nampula is sheltering almost 70,000 displaced people who have fled from terrorist atrocities in Cabo Delgado.

"It is our duty as the Provincial Assembly to warn the entire population to be vigilant in the cities, in the communities, everywhere, and contribute to ensuring that terrorism does not expand into our province", said Mahando. "Vigilance is essential so that we are not taken by surprise".

He said that the Assembly is particularly concerned to warn young people "because we know that many of them are approached, and we tell them they should not be enticed into joining these groups, because the promises of jobs they make are false".

A further concern of the Assembly, said Mahando, is to support the health authorities in preventive action against the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Fortunately, attitudes have changed and there is now an awareness that Covid-19 exists and in extreme cases can cause death", he said. "Right now, the level of infection in the province has fallen, but we are asking the public to continue to comply with the rules, to stay at home, and observe the preventive measures".

He believed that the decision to impose a curfew from 22.00 to 04.00 "has also helped a lot". Despite the initial complaints, the restricted movement imposed by the curfew had contributed to reducing the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths.

Currently, the death toll from Covid-19 in Nampula province stands at 22. There are 38 active cases of the disease in the province, and three patients are hospitalised in the Covid-19 treatment centres.