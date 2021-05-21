South Africa: Van Damme Quits Parliament but Remains a DA Member, She and Party Confirm

analysis

The former parliamentary spokesperson confirmed on Friday that she is still a party member, saying it may have all been an honest misunderstanding on the party's part.

The DA on Friday morning welcomed Phumzile van Damme's assurance that she would not resign from the party, following her resignation from Parliament. On Thursday evening, Van Damme announced she had submitted a letter of resignation as an MP to Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise.

Shortly after the release of Van Damme's statement via social media, the DA released its own statement, which read: "The DA has received and accepted the resignation of Phumzile van Damme as a member of Parliament and from the party."

But on Friday, 21 May, Van Damme announced via Twitter that in fact on "a point of correction" she had not resigned as a member of the party, but only from Parliament.

Just a point of correction. I resigned as an MP. I remain a member of the DA.

-- Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) May 21, 2021

However, DA national spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube told Daily Maverick the party would not comment further on the matter, aside from "the DA leadership welcomes Ms Van Damme's reassurance that...