South Africa: Top Cop Peter Jacobs Wins Yet Another Court Battle in Disciplinary War With Boss Khehla Sitole

21 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Caryn Dolley

In March, Lieutenant-General Jacobs succeeded in his Labour Court quest to suspend a disciplinary hearing against him. Now he's fended off another hearing - this time in connection with slain cop Charl Kinnear.

Peter Jacobs, previously the head of Crime Intelligence and now heading the police's Inspectorate, has once again succeeded in a Labour Court matter against national Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole.

Jacobs and his colleague, Andre Lincoln, head of the Anti-Gang Unit in the Western Cape, face allegations over the security of Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear who was assassinated on 18 September 2020 outside his Bishop Lavis home in Cape Town.

Kinnear was a member of the Anti-Gang Unit which Lincoln led. Jacobs was the country's head of Crime Intelligence (he was subsequently suspended then transferred from this position).

This meant that Lincoln and Jacobs were among Kinnear's superiors.

Disciplinary processes were launched against Lincoln and Jacobs relating to security measures around Kinnear in the run-up to his murder.

But they both applied to suspend this hearing against them, referring the matter to the Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council (SSSBC).

However, it is understood their applications were turned down on 4 May, meaning the hearing was set to proceed...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

