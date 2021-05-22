Nigeria: Crash - PDP Shelves Kaduna Rally in Honour of Late Coas, Others

The Kaduna State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said it received with great shock, the sad news of plane crash on Friday near Kaduna International Airport, which claimed the lives of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Attairu Ibrahim, and other officers on board.

According to PDP in a statement issued and signed by the state chairman, Hon. Felix Hassan Hyat, "We are greatly saddened by this tragedy, coming at a time when all hands are needed to be on deck in dealing with the issues of insurgency, banditry and other security challenges facing the country in general and Kaduna state in particular.

"The PDP in Kaduna state condoles with Mr President, the Kaduna State Government, the Military High Command, his immediate family, colleagues and well wishers over this irreparable loss.

"Consequently, the PDP has cancelled its planned rally and presentation of flags to the 23 LGAs candidates in the forthcoming Local Government Council Elections earlier scheduled for tomorrow 22nd May, 2021 in honour of the deceased who is an indigene of Kaduna State and also the other persons on board.

"The party calls for prayers for the repose of their souls and regrets any inconveniences this cancellation might cause.

"May God console us all and grant us the fortitude to bear this loss."

