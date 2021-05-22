Nigeria: Crash - PDP Shelves Kaduna Rally in Honour of Late Coas, Others

Katrin Gänsler/Deutsche Welle
(file photo).
21 May 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Isaiah Benjamin

The Kaduna State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said it received with great shock, the sad news of plane crash on Friday near Kaduna International Airport, which claimed the lives of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Attairu Ibrahim, and other officers on board.

According to PDP in a statement issued and signed by the state chairman, Hon. Felix Hassan Hyat, "We are greatly saddened by this tragedy, coming at a time when all hands are needed to be on deck in dealing with the issues of insurgency, banditry and other security challenges facing the country in general and Kaduna state in particular.

"The PDP in Kaduna state condoles with Mr President, the Kaduna State Government, the Military High Command, his immediate family, colleagues and well wishers over this irreparable loss.

"Consequently, the PDP has cancelled its planned rally and presentation of flags to the 23 LGAs candidates in the forthcoming Local Government Council Elections earlier scheduled for tomorrow 22nd May, 2021 in honour of the deceased who is an indigene of Kaduna State and also the other persons on board.

"The party calls for prayers for the repose of their souls and regrets any inconveniences this cancellation might cause.

"May God console us all and grant us the fortitude to bear this loss."

READ ALSO:: COAS: Details Of Plane Crash, Burial To Be Out Soon - Army

Read the original article on Leadership.

More on This
Nigeria's Army Chief Ibrahim Attahiru killed in Plane Crash
Nigeria Service Chiefs Replaced as National Insecurity Mounts
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Underway to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Why Should South Africans Care About Israel's Apartheid?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.