Nigeria: Coas - Details of Plane Crash, Burial to Be Out Soon - Army

Katrin Gänsler/Deutsche Welle
(file photo).
21 May 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Bode Gbadebo

The Nigerian Army (NA) has said that details of the plane crash that claimed the lives of the Chief of Army Staff COAS), Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru including other Army officers, and burial arrangements will be made public soon.

While confirming the incident, the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, in a terse statement on Friday night, said the Nigerian Army "regrets to announce the passing away of its Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru. The sad event occurred following an air crash in Kaduna which also claimed the lives of 10 other officers including the crew.

READ ALSO: Plane Crash: Kaduna Govt Mourns COAS Attahiru, Others

"The COAS was enroute Kaduna from Abuja on Friday, 21 May, 2021 when the unfortunate incident happened.

"Details of the sad incident and burial arrangements will be communicated soon."

Read the original article on Leadership.

More on This
Nigeria's Army Chief Ibrahim Attahiru killed in Plane Crash
Nigeria Service Chiefs Replaced as National Insecurity Mounts
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Underway to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Why Should South Africans Care About Israel's Apartheid?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.