Nigeria: Coas - Details of Plane Crash, Burial to Be Out Soon - Army

The Nigerian Army (NA) has said that details of the plane crash that claimed the lives of the Chief of Army Staff COAS), Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru including other Army officers, and burial arrangements will be made public soon.

While confirming the incident, the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, in a terse statement on Friday night, said the Nigerian Army "regrets to announce the passing away of its Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru. The sad event occurred following an air crash in Kaduna which also claimed the lives of 10 other officers including the crew.

READ ALSO: Plane Crash: Kaduna Govt Mourns COAS Attahiru, Others

"The COAS was enroute Kaduna from Abuja on Friday, 21 May, 2021 when the unfortunate incident happened.

"Details of the sad incident and burial arrangements will be communicated soon."