Nigeria: Coas - Cds Orders Investigation to Unravel Cause of Plane Crash

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has ordered investigation to unravel the remote and immediate causes of the plane crash that claimed the life of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.

A statement by the acting director, Defence Information, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the incident occurred after landing at the Kaduna International Airport due to inclement weather at about 1800 hours.

He said the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru in company of his entourage were on official trip from Abuja to Kaduna when the accident happened.

He added: "the unfortunate incident occurred after landing at the Kaduna International Airport due to inclement weather.

"The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Lucky Irabor has therefore directed that an Accident Investigation Board be constituted to unravel the immediate and remote cause(s) of the unfortunate accident."

General Irabor while praying for the repose of the souls of the committed Chief of Army Staff and other personnel on board with him, solicited the support and understanding of all Nigerians in the face of this tragic incident.

He said the Armed Forces of Nigeria remains resolute in combatting the security challenges bedeviling the nation, adding that the sacrifices of the dearly departed heroes will not be in vain.

The CDS urged all military personnel and their families to take heart and be condoled on the tragic loss.

Irabor further reassured Nigerians of the commitment and loyalty of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the Constitution and Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as it continue to carry out its responsibilities.

