Nigeria: Plane Crash - Kaduna Govt Mourns Coas Attahiru, Others

Katrin Gänsler/Deutsche Welle
(file photo).
21 May 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Isaiah Benjamin

The Kaduna State government said it has received with immense sadness news of the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other senior military officers in a plane crash, which occurred in Kaduna on Friday evening.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai said that Lt.Gen. Attahiru was a shining star whose sudden death has robbed Nigeria of an officer striving to bring new drive to secure the country against terrorists and other threats to national security.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said quoted the governor as saying that the news of General Attahiru's death has left him deeply shaken, with a sense of great personal loss, coming so soon after his appointment had brought immense pride and a sense of hope to the people of Kaduna State.

"Governor El-Rufai on behalf of the Government and People of Kaduna State, has extended his condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari, all branches of the military, especially the Nigerian Army, and the family of General Attahiru, as well as the families of all the officers who have lost their lives in this national tragedy.

"He prayed to Allah to forgive their shortcomings and grant them eternal rest, and comfort their families as the nation, grapples with this colossal and very painful loss," Aruwan added.

READ ALSO: Buhari Mourns Chief Of Army Staff, Others(Opens in a new browser tab)

Read the original article on Leadership.

More on This
Nigeria's Army Chief Ibrahim Attahiru killed in Plane Crash
Nigeria Service Chiefs Replaced as National Insecurity Mounts
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Underway to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Why Should South Africans Care About Israel's Apartheid?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.