Nigeria: Buhari Describes Death of Army Chief, Others As a Mortal Blow

21 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the deaths of General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff, and the victims who died on Friday evening.

Daily Trust had reported how an aircraft which conveyed Attahiru and some other military officers crashed in Kaduna.

In a statement on Friday, Buhari said the deceased officers will not die in vain.

"President Muhammadu Buhari is deeply saddened over the air crash that claimed the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military officers."

"The President condoles with families of the deceased, the military, and Nigerians in general, describing them as "heroes who paid the ultimate price for peace and security in the land."

"While praying that God receives the souls of the patriots, the President says the crash "is one mortal blow to our underbelly, at a time our armed forces are poised to end the security challenges facing the country.

"The President pledged that the departed would not die in vain."

