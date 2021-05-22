Mauritius: Finance Minister Concludes Policy Dialogue in the Context of Budget 2021-2022

press release

The Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, concluded the series of policy dialogue meetings, on Friday 21st May 2021, in Port-Louis with the Ministry of Arts and Cultural Heritage and the Ministry of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms respectively.

It will be recalled that the policy dialogue meetings which started on 19th May 2021 were in line with the preparations exercise for the forthcoming Budget 2021-2022. Each Minister had the opportunity to outline their priority projects according to the requirements in their particular sector.

Arts and Cultural Heritage

In a statement following the policy dialogue, the Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr. Avinash Teeluck, highlighted that discussions were held in two phases namely, the creative and cultural heritage spheres.

With regards to cultural heritage, he pointed out that emphasis was laid on giving more consideration to museums especially for private museums which he said, are facing constraints in their operations. As for public museums, he added that facilities should be provided in terms of restoration, renovation and maintenance.

Concerning the creative sector, he underscored that various means should be deployed to establish the proper environment and space to enable artists to evolve in their work and in providing them more platforms to perform.

Mr. Avinash Teeluck, also spoke of the status of Artists Bill which he added will enable to professionalise the job of artists while creating the right dynamism for them to bring forth their talents.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms

In the margin of the policy dialogue meetings, Dr Renganaden Padayachy also met the Minister of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms, Mr. Teeruthraj Hurdoyal.

The Public Service Minister had, after the meeting, pointed out that focus was laid on the Civil Service college for which he added that additional funds will be required for the project which will cost to the tune of some Rs 250 million while he reiterated the importance of training for public officers.

Another area, which he raised is the enhancement of work environment programme which he said, will be part of the greening of public sector project so as to enable the public sector to go paperless.

Other projects which were on the agenda, he mentioned, was the Human Resource transformation which entails the digitalisation of the Human Resource system so as to enable public officers to obtain all Human Resource information online and throughout a message on their mobile. He also spoke of the sandbox initiatives and the Work from Home scheme in the context of the COVID-19 situation, which he highlighted will require providing the appropriate tools for public officers to perform their duties from home.