Tanzania: Dar, Bujumbura to Deepens Cooperation

21 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has assured her Burundian counterpart, Evariste Ndayishimiye of full cooperation and fostering the development of the two countries to ensure all joint projects are implemented as planned.

President Samia made the assurance on Friday in Dar es Salaam during a meeting with a special envoy from President Ndayishimiye, hinting that Tanzania is committed to continue strengthening both social and economic ties for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

President Samia said the government will honour the implementation of all projects as agreed between the two countries. She mentioned some of the projects under the programme as road infrastructure, ship construction and improvement of air transport be- tween the two nations.

She added that the two countries will construct one stop border post and that Tanzania is focused on expanding its railway network to Burundi.

On his side, the special envoy who is also Minister for East African affairs, Youth, Sport and Culture, Mr Ezechiel Nibigira said the Burundian President was grateful to Tanzanians' unceasing support to the people of Burundi.

